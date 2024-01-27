Failure in northern Europe. “We do not rule out the action of a foreign entity” – WP News

#Failure #northern #Europe #rule #action #foreign #entity #News

On the night from Thursday to Friday, the EstLink2 submarine power cable between Finland and Estonia failed. The cause of the incident is not known yet. The authorities are taking into account all possible scenarios.

EstLink 2, a transmission cable, was disconnected from the network after midnight Friday.



The causes and exact location of the failure have not yet been determined



. An investigation into this matter is ongoing – this information was provided by the transmission operator Fingrid on Friday evening.

“We don’t have any evidence yet.”



– We do not have any evidence yet that would indicate that the failure was caused by the action of a foreign entity, but at this stage



we cannot rule out any possibility



– admitted Timo Kaukonen, Fingrid’s chief expert.

– We have no information that would suggest that an external entity is behind the failure – said Kari Klemm from the Ministry of Economy, quoted by the daily “Helsingin Sanomat”. – According to the police, there is no evidence for this – he added. However, he stipulated that:



no possibility can be ruled out with certainty until the matter is thoroughly investigated.



There is no danger



According to information provided by Fingrid, the cable failure “does not pose a threat to the operation of the transmission system in Finland for now, and electricity supplies are secured.”

What is EstLink2 cable?



EstLink2 which has been disconnected,



is the second trunk line connecting Finland with Estonia.



The total length of this connection is 170 km, of which 145 km runs under the bottom of the Gulf of Finland. There are several kilometers of traction on the Finnish and Estonian sides. It’s worth mentioning that



Finland also has electricity connections with Sweden and Norway



.

It should be noted that the transmission capacity of EstLink2 is 650 MW and is “significant” for the country.

For comparison, the total power of Finland’s largest nuclear reactor, Olkiluoto 3, is 1,600 MW.



Currently, energy supplies are secured, mainly thanks to the increased production of wind farms



. However, the demand for energy will be greater when the wind strength decreases and greater frosts come again.

Source: newsci.wp.pl

