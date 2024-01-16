Falcao is criticized for voting for Messi in The Best

#Falcao #criticized #voting #Messi

Last Monday, January 15, 2024, the the ‘The Best’ ceremony in its 2023 edition, leaving Linda Caicedo’s second place in the category of the best players in the world as a great achievement for Colombia. But it was also given Lionel Messi’s triumph in the men’s category and the controversy has been quite big throughout the world of football.

And so As in many environments, the captains of different teams have been criticized for having given the Argentine as number 1, above Erling Haaland (Manchester City) and Kylian Mbappé (Paris Saint-Germain), in Colombia the signs have been for Falcao. And not only because of his votes, also for having been in charge of voting on behalf of ‘la Tricolor’, taking into account that it has not been called for quite some time.

Sin embargo, tEveryone can have partial explanations, at least, until ‘El Tigre’ is the one to give his version of this episode.which has led to him being criticized like rarely in his country.

How were Falcao’s votes in ‘The Best’ 2023?

According to records made public after the ceremony, Falcao put Messi in first place, Mbappé in second place and Bernardo Silva in third place. And we must remember that Samario was a teammate of the Frenchman when he was just starting his scoring career at AS Monaco, the same club and era in which he shared with the Portuguese, who today is key at Manchester City.

Many explain Falcao’s votes for second third place in this way, but He did not share with Lionel Messi on any team during his career and coincided in the Spanish LaLiga when he went through Atlético de Madrid between 2011 and 2013. In that sense, the votes for the gaucho have given rise to speculation and even accusations against the Santa Marta scorer.

In that order of ideas, the ‘Tigre’ votes left 5 points for Messi, 3 for Mbappé and 1 for Silva.

To complement the information, the coach of the Colombian National Team, the Argentine Néstor Lorenzoalso voted for Lionel Messi in first place, in second place he put Marcelo Brozovi (at that time in Inter Milan) and in third place he put Rodri (Manchester City).

and the journalist Diego Rueda, in charge of voting for the Colombian media and who works at Caracol Radio, chose Erling Haaland as the firstKevin De Bruyne (Manchester City) was number 2 and Rodri was number 3 for the communicator.

‘The best’ 2023 results for male players

Lionel Messi: 48 points. Captains 13 (677 votes). Technicians 11 (476). Journalists 11 (315). Fans 13 (613,293)

Linda Caicedo: 40 points. Captains 11 (199 votes). Technicians 11 (210). Journalists 11 (72). Fans 11 (166,581)

Jennifer Hermoso: 36 points. Captains 7 (144 votes). Technicians 9 (81). Journalists 11 (175). Fans 9 (99,005)

Criticism of Falcao García in Colombia for his votes in ‘The Best’ 2023

Well, upon seeing ‘Lío’ Messi the winner, especially the Argentine’s opponents, they pointed out that Falcao García was not the captain of the Colombian National Team recently, since his last call-up had been in March 2023. However, during the same period of validity for votes in ‘The Best’ (December 19, 2022 to August 20, 2023), the other two captains of ‘la Tricolor’ were also absent.

David Ospina had a serious injury that took him out of the squad from November 2022 and James Rodríguez, who in the recent matches of the Colombian national team has been the captain, had the same call as Falcao in March 2023 and he was without a contract due to his departure from Olympiakos in Greece since April of the same year, 2023.

That’s why, It could be understood that Falcao, who is the leader and reference of the generation of players of the Colombian National Teamwas appointed to give his votes.

But Common fans and fans have taken the designation of the ‘Tiger’ as unfair and as incorrect his decision. For this reason, there were many negative comments on the subject on social networks.

But since the accusations have been of ‘purchasing’ the prize or ‘gift’ for Messi, for having won the Qatar 2022 World Cup, Falcao García does not even have a contract with the same clothing company that sponsors the current ‘The Best’ or with businessmen related to himso these speculations are also unfounded.