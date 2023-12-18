Fall of leaves in Trabzonspor! 6 separation requests from Abdullah Avcı – Trabzonspor

#Fall #leaves #Trabzonspor #separation #requests #Abdullah #Avcı #Trabzonspor

Abdullah Avcı, who was appointed after Nenad Bjelica in Trabzonspor, which could not perform as he wanted in the Super League this season, took the scalpel. It was stated that Abdullah Avcı, who prepared his report on the players who were not considered in the claret-blue squad, requested the departure of 6 players.

According to Fanatik’s news; It was reported that the contracts of Filip Benkovic and Joaquin Fernandez, whom Nenad Bjelica brought to the team at the beginning of the season, were requested to be terminated. It was stated that Abdullah Avcı wanted future rental offers to be evaluated for Umut Bozok and Dimitrios Kourbelis, whom he did not consider in the team.

It was noted that Jens Stryger Larsen is expected to find a team for the claret-blue team. On the other hand, it was emphasized that Enis Bardhi’s manager was also contacted and that it would be facilitated if an offer was made.

BENKOVIC PLAYED IN 9 MATCHES, FERNANDEZ DID NOT RECEIVE ANY TIME

Filip Benkovic wore the Trabzonspor jersey in 9 matches this season and enjoyed 1 goal. Joaquin Fernandez has not had the chance to play in official matches yet. Dimitrios Kourbelis, whom the claret-blue team added to their squad at the beginning of the season without paying a transfer fee, played in 5 official competitions this season.

Umut Bozok, who was confined to the bench after the form performances of Paul onuachu and Enis Destan, played in 4 matches this season. It was noted that there were suitors from the Super League for the 27-year-old center forward, but he wanted to return to France.

Jens Stryger Larsen, who was asked to find a team for the claret-blue team, had the chance to play in 13 matches this season. Enis Bardhi, who was not considered by Abdullah Avcı in the squad, produced 2 goals and 2 assists while playing in 13 competitions.

