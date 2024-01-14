Fallout 4 looks incredible thanks to ray tracing and 300 modifications – SMARTmania.cz

#Fallout #incredible #ray #tracing #modifications #SMARTmania.cz

An official Fallout 4 remake is apparently not in Bethesda’s current plans

Thanks to a great video from the Digital Dreams channel, you can still see how modern graphics would suit the popular RPG

Tvůrci The Last of Us (the remake of the first part arrived 9 years after the release of the original game, editor’s note) would probably disagree with this statement, but I dare to say that Fallout 4 from 2015 is still a relatively modern game that just won’t get a full-fledged remake. However, fans don’t have to wait for anything and have been supplying the game with all kinds of modifications practically since its release. Some modify the gameplay, others add new content, and a large part also focuses on improving the graphics, which you can see for yourself in a great video from the Digital Dreams channel.

Fallout beyond recognition

The approximately 9-minute demo is particularly interesting due to the successful implementation of ray tracing from the Complete Ray Tracing package from the workshop of a skilled user with the nickname Nice Guy. Thanks to him, it was also possible to add other modern rendering procedures to the game, including global lighting with a number of visual effects, which include, for example, Diffuse Illumination, Specular Reflection, as well as ambient occlusion and reflections. However, that’s not all – over three hundred other modifications and adjustments take care of the final form of the game in the attached video.

The next-gen patch will arrive with a delay

Fallout 4 probably won’t get official ray-tracing support anytime soon. The upcoming updates for PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S should bring at least partial improvements to the game’s visuals. The update was announced back in October 2022, but last month the creators postponed it to 2024 without further details. The patch should include console performance and quality modes, fixes for all sorts of bugs and, last but not least, additional content for the Creation Club.

However, fans will most likely have to wait a good number of years for a full-fledged continuation of the famous post-apocalyptic series. After last year’s release of the cosmic Starfield, almost all attention inside Bethesda Game Studios turns towards the expected continuation of the fantasy brand The Elder Scrolls. Only then, according to creative director Todd Howard, will the studio venture back into the radiation-infested world of Fallout, which seems unlikely given the long development cycles.

