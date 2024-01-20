false promises of a hangover cure

    • Published on 01/20/2024 2:33 p.m.

    Duration of the video: 3 min Alcohol: the false promises of a cure for hangovers Alcohol: the false promises of a cure for hangovers – (franceinfo) Article written by franceinfo – J.Calderon, M. Petitjean, L.Bleuzen

    France Televisions

    A so-called hangover cure has appeared in our pharmacies. Despite its presence in these establishments, it is nevertheless a source of criticism: what is hidden behind this food supplement?

    The food supplement called alcohol, a contraction of the words alcohol and cool, promises to relieve hangovers after a drunken evening. Sold in the form of a drink in pharmacies, it attracts a young clientele. “Young people think it works quite well, we have people who use it again and say it works well.”justifies a pharmacist.

    No scientific validation

    The ingredients are listed on the manufacturer’s website, Nonna Lab. The recipe is composed of Nashi pear, a fruit from Japan and presented as an enzyme booster, as well as vitamins and prickly pear. According to the laboratory, this cocktail allows the liver to better digest alcohol. According to Dr. Julien Azua, addictologist, no cure has yet been found for hangovers. The effectiveness of alcohol has never been demonstrated by a scientific study. Faced with the success of this misleading product, addiction specialists fear that heavy alcohol consumption will become commonplace.

