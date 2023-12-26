False, that there is fentanyl in 30 schools in Morelia: Alfonso Martínez

#False #fentanyl #schools #Morelia #Alfonso #Martínez

MORELIA, Mich., December 26, 2023.- The municipal president of Morelia, Alfonso Martínez Alcázar, denied that the presence of fentanyl has been detected in 30 schools in Morelia, as stated by the director of Health of the Secretariat of Common Good and Politics Social of the municipality, José Misael López Díaz.

“It is an unfortunate and wrong statement, there is no indication of the presence of that substance, it was something that we have asked to clarify, and I take this opportunity to say: no, there is no presence of that substance, I am in the assessment (of what will happen with the official), because it was an unfortunate and wrong statement,” he said.

Interviewed this Tuesday about the presence of fentanyl, one of the most dangerous drugs in the world, the mayor of the capital said that the explanation given by López Díaz was that he was referring to “another substance,” but he clarified that given the seriousness of the news He (Alfonso Martínez) requested the recording, where he could hear that he did comment on it.

“It is an error in your statement, it has no basis, and it was based on the concern of parents that these events could occur, but it is not something that has happened; “Parents fear this, but it is not a fact, there is no confirmation that this substance is being distributed,” she explained.

To a specific question, Alfonso Martínez said that the issue of drug dealing corresponds to another authority, but he stressed the commitment of the Morelia Police to guarantee the safety of Morelia children in the different school campuses.

“We do not have that information, it would correspond to another authority, however, I want to say that the Morelia Police go out every day to do their job, so that the citizens of Morelia are safe and at peace,” commented Alfonso Martínez.

It was this December 25 when the statements of López Díaz were made public, who in his statement even specified that Tacícuaro; Jewels; Cousin Tapia; Atapaneo; In Chapultepec Norte and Sur, where Federal 1, Prepa 3 and Federal 5 are located, are some of the areas where the presence of fentanyl has been detected, particularly in candy.