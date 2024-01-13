Famalicão wins away again more than five months later! (see summary)

#Famalicão #wins #months #summary

Chiquinho and Jhonder Cádiz scored the Minho team’s goals at Casa Pia; The team led by Pedro Moreira was a shadow of what it had been in the previous round, in the defeat imposed on Moreirense

Famalicão beat Casa Pia, 2-0, in a match on the 17th round of the League, held this Saturday afternoon, at the Rio Maior Municipal Stadium.

It was in the last play of an uninteresting first half, in which the two teams showed neither art nor ingenuity to ‘hurt’ the opposing goalkeepers, that Chiquinho, benefiting from a bad clearance by João Nunes, following a cross from the right by Gustavo Sá, shot strong and placed, from the edge of the area, giving the Minho team an advantage at the break.

The complementary stage was not that different from the first, with Famalicão, also motivated by the goal achieved at the start of the first 45 minutes, substantiating their dominance and never allowing offensive pretensions to the geese.

It was, therefore, without much surprise that the Minho team scored the second goal, in the 66th minute, when Gustavo Sá assisted Jhonder Cádiz, from the left, and the Venezuelan striker, after entering the area, shot at the opposite goal and benefit from a subtle deflection by Zolotic that ended up betraying Ricardo Batista. It was 2-0 and, it was obvious, the winner of the match had been found.

From then until the end, I registered only for the expulsion of Ricardo Batista. Casa Pia’s goalkeeper felt the need (and rightly so) to leave his penalty area to try to react to a bad pass from Yuki Soma, but Jhonder Cádiz was quicker to reach the ball and the geese’s number 33 had no other chance. if not to take down the Famalicense spearhead. Ricardo Batista saw, of course, the straight red card.

With this (important) triumph, Famalicão – who hadn’t won since November 4th (3-1 against Gil Vicente, on the 10th round), and who hadn’t known what it was like to win away from home since… the opening round (2-1 in Braga, on August 11, 2023) – ends the first round in 7th place, with 22 points. Casa Pia maintains the same 19 points with which they entered this 17th and final round of the first round of the League, they are, provisionally, in 9th place.

Remember the game film:

End of the match! Casa Pia 0 Famalicão 2

Fair victory for the Minho team. Without having put on an eye-catching performance, far from it, the Famalicense team was always superior to the Lisbon team and benefited from the fact that they opened the scoring in the last play of the first half, after an excellent shot from Chiquinho, to go to rest. and then return to the complementary stage with high morale. In the second half, the team led by João Pedro Sousa took advantage of Casa Pia’s inertia to dominate the operations and score the second goal. Jhonder Cádiz, after assistance from Gustavo Sá, put an end to doubts regarding the winner of this match in the 17th and final round of the first round of the League.

90+5′: Alex Dobre’s incursion from the right to the center and shot, already in the frontal area, with his left foot, next to the left post of the goal (now) defended by Lucas Paes.

90+3′: Double substitution at Famalicão, with the departure of Nathan and Zaydou Youssouf, for the entry of Martín Aguirregabiria and Gustavo Assunção.

Six minutes of minimum additional time.

87′: Replacement at Casa Pia, with Yuki Soma leaving for Lucas Paes to join.

86′: Direct red card to Ricardo Batista (Casa Pia). The Goose goalkeeper brought down Jhonder Cádiz outside the area and was sent off by the match referee.

84′: Double substitution at Famalicão, with the departure of Théo Fonseca and Chiquinho for the entry of Alex Dobre and Liimatta.

83′: Play of understanding between Larrazabal and Yuki Soma, with the Spanish right-back shooting with his left foot, from the edge of the area, for Luiz Júnior to save safely.

73′: Replacement at Famalicão, with the departure of Gustavo Sá and the entry of Henrique Araújo.

73′: Shot from distance by Jhonder Cádiz, strong, but slightly over the bar defended by Ricardo Batista.

69′: Triple replacement at Casa Pia, with the departure of Rafael Brito, Tiago Dias and Clayton, and the entry of Samuel Justo, Jajá and Fernando Andrade.

Famalicão goal! 0-2

Pass from Gustavo Sá to Jhonder Cádiz who, falling down the left, entered the area and shot across. The ball deflected off Zolotic and betrayed Ricardo Batista. The Minho team achieves a comfortable lead on the scoreboard and everything comes together for them to return home with three points in their bag.

61′: Yellow card to Zaydou Youssouf (Famalicão).

About half an hour before the end of the match, there is another new fact in this duel between Casa Pia and Famalicão: the rain.

There are 1,240 spectators at the Rio Maior Municipal Stadium.

56′: Replacement at Casa Pia, with Pablo Roberto leaving and Yuki Soma joining.

53′: Free kick from the left by Chiquinho and Jhonder Cádiz, with excellent impulsion, in the heart of the area, heads over the bar.

50′: First shot worthy of the name from Casa Pia in the entire game! Ângelo Neto, from the middle of the street, passes the ball past the left post of Luiz Júnior’s goal.

47′: A cross from the right by Gustavo Sá and Jhonder Cádiz, at the edge of the small area, deflects first time, slightly to the left post of the goal defended by Ricardo Batista.

Start of the second part!

Famalicão is now out. Pedro Moreira and João Pedro Sousa, coaches of Casa Pia and Famalicão, respectively, did not make any changes to their teams, meaning that the same 22 artists who had been on the pitch in the first 45 minutes return for this stage.

Interval! Casa Pia 0 Famalicão 1

It was in the last breath of the first half that the scorer worked at the Rio Maior Municipal Stadium. After a very low first half – Famalicão’s slight supremacy never had practical effects in terms of clear goal situations -, it was necessary to wait for the minute of compensation given by Fábio Melo to finally witness a moment of quality. At that moment, and after a cross from Gustavo Sá that João Nunes was unable to properly clear, Chiquinho, opportunely, in the frontal area, shot close to the left post of the goal defended by Ricardo Batista, giving the geese goalkeeper no chance of defending. Famalicão, one imagines, will return from the dressing room boosted by their lead on the scoreboard, whilst Casa Pia will have to face the additional stage in a completely different way, as they were an absolutely inconsequential team during the first 45 minutes.

Famalicão goal! 0-1

Cross from the right by Gustavo Sá, faulty cut by João Nunes and Chiquinho, at the edge of the area, dominated with his chest and with his right foot shot hard and placed for the first goal of the afternoon in Rio Maior.

One minute of minimum additional time.

43′: Jhonder Cádiz danced in front of João Nunes, near the edge of Casa Pia’s penalty area, then trying his luck with a crossed shot. Ricardo Batista, attentive, went to the lawn and tied up safely.

40′: Cross from the right by Larrazabal to the heart of the area, but when Felippe Cardoso was preparing to attack the ball, a providential cut from Mihaj appeared, who, with his head, prevented the ball from going towards the Brazilian striker of the Geese.

31′: Mid-range shot by Gustavo Sá, with the ball not going in the direction desired by the Famalicense attacking midfielder and going wide of the right post of the Casapian goal.

Match interrupted to provide assistance to Zaydou Youssouf, near the midfield line.

26′: Famalicão’s dangerous approach to the Casa Pia penalty area, with a cross from the left by Chiquinho and Théo Fonseca’s first-time deflection leading to the ball passing very close to the left post of the goal defended by Ricardo Batista. The move, however, was already invalidated, due to the Minho team’s number 95 being offside.

25′: Yellow card to Clayton (Casa Pia).

After the first quarter of an hour has passed, the tune remains unchanged. Famalicão has had a slight dominance in terms of ball possession, having already won two corner kicks, but the danger remains away from both goals. It’s 15 minutes that won’t leave you feeling nostalgic…

First five minutes marked by total balance and many duels in the intermediate sector. Ricardo Batista and Luiz Júnior, goalkeepers for Casa Pia and Famalicão, respectively, have not yet been forced to intervene.

Start of the match!

The kick-off was given by Casa Pia, who played with their traditional equipment, that is, all in black. Famalicão also plays with its main kit, that is, all in white.

The three teams are already on the green carpet of the Riomaiorense venue. The traditional choice of field and ball will follow, and after that, everything will be ready to roll the ball in this duel between Casa Pia and Famalicão.

The pitch at the Municipal Stadium of Rio Maior, which has since been watered, is not at its full capacity, presenting, here and there, several holes that, during the match, could harm the spectacle. The cold, this, is more than a lot. Rain, for now, we won’t even see it, but the sky is gray and it won’t be surprising if there may be some showers during the game.

About a quarter of an hour before the start of the match, the stands at the Rio Maior Municipal Stadium are largely devoid of spectators. Casa Pia fans position themselves in the central areas of the Riomaiorense venue, while Famalicão fans begin to arrive to take their seats at one of the tops of the stadium.

As far as the Minho team is concerned, Otávio is back among the initial choices, taking the place that in the previous round was held by Justin de Haas.

On the Lisbon side, Pablo Roberto returns to the starting lineup, relegating Yuki Soma to the substitutes bench.

Using as a term of comparison the teams presented by Pedro Moreira and João Pedro Sousa, coaches of Casa Pia and Famalicão, respectively, in the previous round, both coaches make only one change in the eleven.

Famalicão (trainer): João Pedro Sousa

Famalicão (substitutes): Ivan Zlobin, Tom Lacoux, Henrique Araújo, Oscar Aranda, Gustavo Asuncion, Justin de Haas, Liimatta, Alex Dobre and Martin Aguirregabiria

Famalicão (holders): Luiz Júnior, Nathan, Mihaj, Otávio and Francisco Moura, Zaydou Youssouf and Topic; Théo Fonseca, Gustavo Sá and Chiquinho; Jhonder Cádiz (C)

Pious House (trainer): Pedro Moreira

Pious House (substitutes): Lucas Paes, Tchamba, Yuki Soma, Fernando Varela, André Geraldes, Fernando Andrade, Isaac Monteiro, Jajá and Samuel Justo

Pious House (holders): Ricardo Batista; Larrazabal, João Nunes, Zolotic and Leonardo Lelo; Tiago Dias, Ângelo Neto (C), Rafael Brito and Pablo Roberto; Felippe Cardoso and Clayton

Referee: Fábio Melo (AF Porto); Assistants: André Dias and Sérgio Jesus; 4th Referee: João Pedro Afonso; YES/AVAR: Nuno Almeida and André Campos

There are now official teams!

Casa Pia and Famalicão star in one of the most interesting duels of this 17th and final round of the League. The clash between Lisbon and Minho is scheduled to start at 3:30 pm and will take place at the Rio Maior Municipal Stadium – the stage for the geese’s home games while works are taking place in Pina Manique. AND SHE WAS He is already at the Riomaiorense venue and will tell you everything about this match. And, as always, we are counting on you, dear reader. Come with us. He is called up and will be a starter!

Good afternoon!