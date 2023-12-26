Families pay 73% of care for people with dementia, study says

#Families #pay #care #people #dementia #study

Research indicates that caregivers are overwhelmed and develop psychological disorders, such as anxiety and depression

At least 73% of the costs involved in caring for people with dementia in Brazil are borne by the patients’ families. The number was released by the National Report on Dementia in Brazil, from Hospital Alemão Oswaldo Cruz, based on the initiative of the SUS (Unified Health System) Institutional Development Support Program.

The study indicated that, in addition to the costs, those responsible for care are overburdened and that, in most cases, they are women. Here is the full text (PDF – 1 MB).

The report shows that these costs can reach 81.3% for the family member depending on the stage of dementia.

“This involves hours of dedication to care. The person, for example, may have to stop working to take care of themselves. This all involves what we call informal costs. It is important to offer support to the family”, said psychiatrist and epidemiologist Cleusa Ferri, researcher and coordinator of the project.

The report lists direct health costs, such as hospitalizations, consultations and medications. Also indirect resources, such as the loss of productivity of the person who is the caregiver.

“Activities related to the care and supervision of people with dementia consume a daily average of 10 hours and 12 minutes,” states the report.

Ferri believes it is necessary to increase the number of quality services that meet the needs of people with dementia and also their relatives. “The family member can even be a care partner. But we also need to think about this caregiver,” she said.

To prepare the study, researchers interviewed 140 people with dementia and caregivers from all regions of the country. The average age is 81.3 years, with 69.3% women. Data was collected from people at different stages of dementia.

The report shows that among the 140 caregivers, at least 45% had psychiatric symptoms of anxiety and depression. Another 71.4% showed signs of care-related overload.

For 83.6%, care was provided informally and without remuneration. Within this sample, 51.4% of patients used the private health service at some point.

Approximately 42% did not use any type of medication for dementia. “Only 15% took the medication free of charge from the SUS,” said epidemiologist Cleusa Ferri.

The study states that the majority of people caring for family members with some type of dementia are women.

Subdiagnostics

According to the researcher, Brazil has around 2 million people with dementia – 80% of them are undiagnosed.

“The underdiagnosis rate is high. We have many people without a diagnosis and, therefore, without specific care for the needs surrounding the disease. So, this is a very important challenge”, said the expert.

She mentions that this scenario is not exclusive to Brazil. In Europe, underdiagnosis is more than 50% and in North America, more than 60%.

“In Brazil, we have 1.85 million people with the disease. And the projection is that this number will triple by 2050”, he stated

The researcher adds that the invisibility of the disease is another challenge. “We have a lot to increase knowledge, make it more visible. The population’s lack of knowledge about this condition needs to be addressed,” she said. In this context, invisibility is also related to social inequalities.

In a scenario where 80% of people are undiagnosed, this means the need to improve public policies to increase the population’s knowledge about dementia.

“There is an issue of stigma too. People avoid talking about the topic and seeking help,” she said.

This situation, in the researcher’s assessment, also contributes to difficulties in raising awareness, training caregivers and seeking support.

With information from Agência Brasil