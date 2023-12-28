Family and friends say goodbye to actress Linda van Dyck | Show

#Family #friends #goodbye #actress #Linda #van #Dyck #Show

Family and friends said goodbye to Linda van Dyck on Wednesday afternoon. The actress, known for dozens of plays, films and series, died on December 17 at the age of 75. The commemoration and cremation took place at the Zorgvlied cemetery in Amsterdam.

About two hundred family members and friends were present at the funeral. A family spokesperson said it was a ‘very personal tribute to Linda as a mother, friend and actress’. Actor Jeroen Krabbé, director Jean van de Velde and producer Femke Bennink shared their memories during the meeting. All three had been friends with Van Dyck for a long time. Her son, presenter Jamie Trenité, also spoke.

Van Dyck has not appeared in public since the beginning of 2021, when she suffered a cerebral infarction. She was known for roles in Ciske de Rat (1983), Daens (1992), Het Schnitzelparadijs (2005) and Zwarte Tulp (2015). The actress also made many television programs for young people in the 1960s, such as Moefgaga, and sang in the pop group Boo and the Booboo’s.

She was inspired to start acting by her parents, actor couple Leo de Hartogh and Teddy Schaank, and her stepfather, actor Ko van Dijk.

Linda van Dyck © ANP Kippa

Also listen to the AD Media Podcast below. You can find all our podcasts at ad.nl/podcasts.

Unfortunately, we cannot show this social post, live blog or otherwise because it contains one or more social media elements. Accept the social media cookies to still show this content.

Watch our Show & Entertainment videos below:

Free unlimited access to Showbytes? Which can!

Log in or create an account and never miss anything from the stars.

Yes, I want free unlimited access