Family destroyed before Eve. The grandmother, the mother and a 14-year-old boy drowned after falling into the water with their car in Satu Mare. A girl saved herself

Tragedy before Christmas for a family from Satu Mare. A 40-year-old mother, who was driving a car, plunged into a deep water ditch from which she, her 14-year-old son and a 70-year-old woman could not escape. The only survivor was her 17-year-old daughter, who got out of the vehicle in time.

By the Observator editorial team on 23.12.2023, 11:32

Rescue crews from the Inspectorate for Emergency Situations (ISU) Satu Mare intervene, on Saturday morning, in the case of a road accident as a result of which a car ended up in a ditch full of water, being almost completely covered by water. The accident occurred in Băbeşti township in Satu Mare county.

“Following the checks carried out, the police established the fact that a 40-year-old woman, from Turț, allegedly lost control of the car she was driving, overturning in a ditch with water. As a result of the event, she resulting in the death of the driver, a 13-year-old minor and a 70-year-old woman, as well as the injury of another 17-year-old passenger”, according to IPJ Satu Mare

The third victim, a 70-year-old woman

At the scene of the event, military crews of the Satu Mare Fire Department intervened with a special vehicle with extrication mode, a first aid crew, and a mobile intensive care ambulance was also sent.

According to information from Observator reporters, the victims, two female persons and a 14-year-old minor, were extracted and handed over to the medical crews present at the scene, who had to declare them dead. The 40-year-old victim would be the mother of the two children, and the second woman was 70 years old,

