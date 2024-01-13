Family doctors warn that the drop in tariffs for 2024 may bankrupt them: We will close the practices

#Family #doctors #warn #drop #tariffs #bankrupt #close #practices

Family doctors and those in polyclinics say they will close their offices if CNAS (National Health Insurance House) will reduce the amounts settled for patients on the lists, respectively for consultations. The discounts announced by CNAS are between 30-50%, starting from February 2024.

CNAS proposed on Thursday, January 11, lower values ​​for points per capita (for each patient) and per service for family and ambulatory medicine (polyclinics).

The institution responsible for the settlement of medical services in Romania motivated the decision “taking into account the approved budget for 2024”.

In specialized terms, the point per capita represents the amount that the National Health Insurance Fund pays a family doctor for each patient he has on the list.

It is an amount that is given separately from any medical care provided to patients – which may differ depending on their type.

The current CNAS proposal is for family doctors to receive 7.7 lei for each patient they have on the list, compared to 12 lei as it was in 2023.

For the point per medical service in primary healthcare they will receive 6.2 lei, compared to 8 lei in 2023.

In the case of polyclinics, outpatient doctors will receive 3.3 lei per point per medical service, compared to 4.5 lei in 2023.

Through these price reductions, a family doctor who has, for example, 2,000 patients on the list will receive approximately 7,000 lei per month, compared to 10,000 lei per month he received in 2023.

The price for a consultation settled by CNAS will be 34 lei, instead of 44 lei.

This means that for medical services, a family doctor who has 2,000 patients, for example, will receive around 24,000 lei, instead of 30,000 lei.

The consultation budget varies according to the number of consultations in a month.

“At some point we will no longer be able to support the offices and we will close them”

Family doctors say that these drops in income come after the PFA (authorized natural person) or IMM (small and medium-sized enterprises) taxes – which apply to them – have already increased, but also after medical supplies have become more expensive.

Ileana Popescu, a family doctor from Bucharest, says that CNAS has not even paid all the bills for the year 2023.

“In November 2023, the invoices were not paid. In addition, since January 1, all family doctors have been obliged to hire a nurse, even if there are several doctors in the same office. You are obliged to hire a nurse, it doesn’t matter how many patients you have, which means tax costs – an extra salary”, said Ileana Popescu.

“All taxes have tripled since January 1. I no longer pay 1% at IMM, I pay 3%. The prices of consumables have increased. At some point we will no longer be able to support the offices and we will close them”, added Ileana Popescu.

Another family doctor from the capital, Raluca Zoițanu, says that the point per capita of 7.7 lei proposed by CNAS means a decrease in the bill settled by CNAS by 30%.

“This is happening because the health budget voted in December 2023 is 25% lower and then CNAS has to fit into this budget. If they had kept those values ​​from 2023, sometime in the summer there would have been no more money”, said Raluca Zoițanu.

### See also… ### The government unlocks 7,600 positions for doctors and health personnel

The family doctor points out that, through such measures, family medicine “will receive a push towards the abyss”.

“Under these conditions, there will be no one left to practice family medicine. All these Heirupist measures drive away doctors from family medicine and other fields, and the doctors will leave the country,” Zoițanu says.

The doctor shows that the rulers have a double discourse towards the international institutions.

“An agreement with the World Bank concluded in 2019 and approved by law 1/2021 stipulated that the government committed to gradually increase funds for family medicine. In 2021, 2022, 2023 the budget kept increasing, now it is decreasing again. This agreement is not respected either.”

### See also… ### Why did Romanian hospitals end up with a shortage of doctors and nurses?

The reduction proposed by CNAS for family and ambulatory medicine comes in the context in which Prime Minister Marcel Ciolacu declared on Thursday that there is enough money in health and that he has unlocked 8,800 positions for hospitals.

Ciolacu also said that doctors must offer “better services for patients, more empathy and responsibility”.

“This also applies to family doctors. We have money, but it is right to pay better the doctors who work seriously! In such a way that the services actually provided receive payment on patient lists, i.e. for some names on a piece of paper!”, said Marcel Ciolacu on Thursday, at the Government meeting.

Free Europe has asked the CNAS for a point of view on the proposed lower values ​​for family medicine and ambulatory medicine, but has not received a response by the time of publication.

In Romania, according to the statistics from the National Society of Family Medicine, there are 9,200 family doctors, which means that in many areas of the country there are no family doctors. This leads to overcrowding in hospitals in big cities.

The National Society of Family Medicine claims that the shortage of family doctors will be aggravated even more by the reduction in the revenues of the offices.

Family doctors say that they still haven’t been paid for the October-December period, and practices have been paid for November with only 40%.

“In a dysfunctional health system, which is patched up here and there so as not to waste everything, the authorities have identified the segment they can do without: family medicine. As a result, they reduced by 25% the budget allocation for the year 2024 compared to the year 2023, although we, the family doctors, are the only ones who have access to the general population and who can intervene in the health status of the entire population”, the National Society transmitted of Family Medicine.

Polyclinic doctors say their income will drop by 30%

On the other hand, on Friday, January 12, in a joint press conference, the Bucharest College of Physicians, family doctors and outpatient doctors said that they want to renegotiate the value of the service point for outpatient and family medicine.

The President of the Professional Association of Outpatient Doctors, Cosmin Alexandrescu, stated that these new values ​​for services represent a 30% reduction in the budget allocated for outpatient medicine and family medicine.

“The current value, which means a reduction of approximately 30% of the budget allocated for ambulatory medicine and for family medicine, correlated with the fiscal changes from the end of last year, with price increases and taxation, will lead to a decrease in revenues doctors by 40 to 50 percent compared to the current moment”, said Cosmin Alexandrescu.

The College of Doctors in Romania shows that more than half of the approximately 10,000 family doctors in Romania are over 60 years old, which means that in 10 years, when they retire, Romania will have a major shortage of family doctor.

Last year, the Ministry of Health adopted the National Health Strategy in which family medicine is a priority.

Minister Alexandru Rafila declared in 2023 that it is necessary to increase the number of family doctors, which is why more than 600 places for family doctors were taken out in the 2023 residency competition.

“The goal is that in three to four years, as the number of family doctors will decrease through retirement, there will be the possibility of replacing them. On the other hand, currently 500,000 people do not benefit from primary healthcare services”, said Rafila in November 2023.

Dentists also say that their budgets will decrease because of the new values ​​proposed by CNAS. The Romanian College of Dentists says that “in 2024, the funds allocated to the settlement of oral health services will decrease, in total, by 50%”.

### See also… ### How the ‘sickness tax’ came about and how you’ll be affected after the extra 10% tax on sick leave