Family persuaded Queen Elizabeth to stay at Balmoral for her final days | Royals

The royal family persuaded Queen Elizabeth last year to spend her last days at her beloved Scottish estate Balmoral. Princess Anne says this, according to The Telegraph, in the BBC documentary Charles III: The Coronation Year, which will be broadcast at Christmas.

Elizabeth, who died last September at the age of 96, said Anne was afraid it would “complicate things” if she died in Scotland. Her family persuaded her to do what she liked best and not to think about others. Practical considerations should “not play a role in her decision,” the family said, according to the princess.

Anne looks back fondly on the time she spent in Scotland with her mother and the rest of the family. “We have always had a great time at Balmoral,” she says. “We spent a lot of time there growing up and we probably had a more independent life there than anywhere else.”

The documentary shows behind-the-scenes footage of Charles’ coronation in May. Princess Anne is the only member of the royal family to be interviewed on camera.

