FAMILY PLANNING – Men remain the first obstacle

Midwife Flavienne Rondroniaina raises awareness in the community of Manamboatra Sud on all aspects of health

Family planning still rejected. Many families do not yet use a contraceptive method to limit the number of children to be born. Each household has its own reason for denying this method. This reason includes, for example, shame in front of society, which is a common phenomenon. But the main reason is the refusal of the father of the family to allow his wife to use it, which is very visible in the south-east of the island. “Women hide when they come to us because their husbands don’t accept it and don’t let them. Out of ten women, four use a contraceptive method that is unknown to their husbands,” explains Flavienne Rondroniaina, a midwife at the Manambotra South Basic Health Center, in Farafangana.

According to local doctors, there are many campaigns for men, but many of them do not yet appreciate it. Few have ever recommended it to their spouse. However, this is one of the causes of malnutrition, because there are many bellies to feed, which reduces the portion of meals for some. In this part of the Big Island, the age of women entering family life is decreasing, which increases the vulnerability of children. This is why family planning is necessary to be able to protect them. “Girls barely get married after they turn 16. But the problem is that after giving birth, the husband will not accept her if she does not get pregnant again after six months,” the doctor continued in his explanation. There are many reasons why the goal of contraceptive use for all families has not yet been achieved, but this is precisely why an effective, long-term solution is needed.

Miora Raharisolo