Family thought they would buy sweet mini pig Nelson, but he grew to 500 kilos

Nelson. Photo: KRO-NCRV

Suddenly you have it! You buy a mini pig as a pet. You see Nelson, grunting happily, and you’re hooked. But then it is a rather large mini pig, which is called… It grows and it grows and then it turns out not to be the animal you expected.

Nelson, the mini pig. At least, that is what was said when the Verbeek family from Werkendam bought the cute piglet at the time. But seven years and 500 kilos later, Nelson turns out to be a (big and heavy) problem.

So there’s every reason for a documentary and it’s on TV tonight. Metro watched the short film Nelson the mini pig for television section View of the Tube. Nice: a grunt has been found to voice the animal: Maarten van Rossem.

Nice TV about pets

TV about pets can be very nice, we noticed earlier. Especially when it comes to special specimens, as is often the case with the Nelson mini pig. In My Beessie and I we have already seen a slug, an ‘Instagram cat’ with trendy glasses and also a house pig, Frans.

Now we have arrived at the Verbeek family, which consists of two mothers and two sons, Brandon and Jaden. She would like to have a pet and that will be the mini pig. “At the end of this film I will be world famous and rightly so,” says Maarten van Rossem.

Bullied over mini pig Nelson

Brandon (11) presents himself as the mini pig’s great friend. As much as they are the best of friends, there’s a lot going on. Van Rossem sounds again: “Strangely enough, I was always hungry.” Fries were his ‘favourite’. “Oooooh, bliss of bliss.” You would think that Nelson started to grow considerably because of the fries, but no, the real reason was that he is not a mini pig at all. Sales error.

Animals are often loved, but this does not apply to this enormous specimen in Werkendam. Brandon is even bullied at school because of his pet. Friends no longer want to play with him. The police come to see whether the neighbors are justified in complaining about odor nuisance. The neighborhood and the housing association think it is unacceptable to have such a large, smelly animal in and around a terraced house.

Niels behind the Verbeek family house. Photo: KRO-NCRV

But it can also be done differently

When mother Angela creates a Facebook page about Nelson, a lot changes. The animal even makes an appearance in some TV programs. Maarten van Rossem: “Wow, I really sweated so much.” The pig is not yet world famous, but he has come a long way.

Why there around important moments Nelson the mini pig there were always cameras with you is a question you can ask yourself as a viewer. The peeping neighbors, the police at the door… was the whole adventure repeated again afterwards? However, that does not alter the fact that this documentary – perhaps a bit of a naughty word – is unique.

Nelson the mini pig can be seen tonight (Sunday, January 21) at 7:25 PM on KRO-NCRV in ZappDoc on NPO 3. You can watch it again via NPO Start.

