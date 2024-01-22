“FAMILY TOGETHER” PROJECT

President Rajoelina made his first exit from the capital, to the Arivonimamo district, on Saturday

The President of the Republic chose the district of Arivonimamo for his first trip outside the Capital. He visited two pilot sites of the “Ankohonana Miarina” project in Fieferamanga and Tsimahabeomby.

A little over 600 m² of land for a new life, this is what the “Ankohonana Miarina” project offers. This is one of the flagship projects of the second five-year term of Andry Rajoelina, President of the Republic.

The tenant of Iavoloha notes that his choice to visit the pilot sites of the “Ankohonana Miarina” project, as the first trip of his mandate, underlines his attachment to this issue. They are located in the district of Arivonimamo, in the localities of Fieferamanga and Tsimahabeomby. To strengthen his argument, he recalled that at the start of his first five-year term, in 2019, his first trip was to the Androy region.

It was during this trip to Androy, in 2019, that Andry Rajoelina decided to commit body and soul to the recovery of the Deep South. Consequently, the presidential couple closely monitored the projects included in this South emergence plan, such as the Nutritional Recovery Center, the rehabilitation of National Road number 13 (RN13), or even the construction of the EFAHO pipeline.

At first glance, the Head of State intends to pay the same attention to the realization of the “Ankohonana Miarina” project. According to him, the two sites will be the starting point for the transformation of the country in the agricultural field, but also for the strengthening of human capital. This last point being one of the three pillars on which the President wants to base his second five-year term.

“Ankohonana Miarina” aims to lift one million households out of poverty within five years. This, “by the social reintegration of these families in new autonomous agricultural localities, as well as by the promotion of self-sufficiency and financial autonomy”, explains the press release from the Presidency of the Republic. The Fieferana site covers an area of ​​53 hectares, while that of Tsimahabeomby is almost 400 hectares and will be able to accommodate up to three thousand households.

An imperative

The principle of the project is to provide selected vulnerable households with decent housing and a plot of land of just over 600 m², to carry out an agricultural operation. They will be equipped with agricultural inputs and livestock. The best performers will be able to benefit from up to 2,000 m² of land. According to the explanations, “initially, the beneficiaries will be given a certificate of occupancy of the land. After five years, they will receive a definitive title.”

The beneficiaries must therefore commit to staying and exploiting the land for at least five years. They will also have to demonstrate their dedication to work through the performance of their farm. “The surplus production of families will be purchased by the State or by the processing factories which will be installed on the sites,” says the President. Each site will also have administrative amenities such as schools, health or hospital centers, and advanced posts of the National Gendarmerie.

Networks providing access to drinking water, sports infrastructure, and roads to avoid the isolation of the sites from neighboring towns will also be developed. The same applies to crop irrigation and livestock watering infrastructure. The Tsimahabeomby site, which will be renamed Commune Miarina, will, for example, be directly connected to the new town Tanamasoandro, which is approximately 12 kilometers away.

To be among the beneficiaries of the “Ankohonana Miarina” project, however, you will have to apply. A committee composed, among others, of representatives of local authorities, the Ministry of Agriculture and Livestock, as well as the Ministry of Population and Solidarity will be responsible for selecting the files. Purchasing power, regional location, motivation to manage a farm are among the selection criteria.

Specific cases such as young households, single mothers, or the disability of a family member are, moreover, among the specific criteria which will be considered. Those who are selected will then follow agricultural, livestock and financial training following the “Pfumvudza” method. Attendance and follow-up through to the end of these training courses are mandatory conditions for being selected among the beneficiaries of the “Ankohonana Miarina” project.

Born in Zimbabwe, the “Pfumvudza” method is classified in the category of “conservation agriculture”. The number of African farmers using this method is estimated at five million. Its advantage is that it promotes sustainable exploitation, improvement of soil health, retention of soil moisture and maintenance or improvement of agricultural yields. This method has proven itself in Zimbabwe, Rwanda, and even South Africa.

Trainers from these countries were presented on Saturday. They will be a backup to local trainers. The latter will probably be made up of thirty people who flew to Zimbabwe in January 2023 to follow training for trainers in “Pfumvudza”. This method breaks down the idea that a farm cannot develop without the use of agricultural machinery, which is often expensive in terms of purchase price and maintenance.