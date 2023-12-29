Famous actresses in controversial costumes: are these outfits still acceptable today?

This year we looked back at some striking film costumes from actresses, including actresses January Jones, Karen Gillan, Milla Jovovich, Margot Robbie, Rebel Wilson, Bryce Dallas Howard and even Marilyn Monroe.

In this article we take a look at three costumes. You can read the costumes and the entire article via the links to the previous articles.

Emma Frost
In 2011’s X-Men: First Class, we see actress January Jones as the striking Emma Frost. The mutant can turn into a diamond, but that’s not the only reason it stands out. She also has a particularly striking choice of clothing. Nowadays the costume probably wouldn’t work anymore.

In the article Would this naked costume of a famous Marvel actress still be possible today? you see Emma Frost’s costume.

Ruby Roundhouse

In the two modern ones Jumanji-films Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle in Jumanji: The Next Level from director Jake Kasdan we see actress Karen Gillan as the character Ruby Roundhouse. There was a lot of criticism about the outfit, but the makers and the actress herself defend the choice, as she has to look like a typical female game character. By the way, a very strong character.

In the article Karen Gillan’s ‘Jumanji’ outfit: The scandal surrounding the controversial clothing choice you see Ruby Roundhouse’s costume.

Leeloo

In 1997, the sci-fi film The Fifth Element by director Luc Besson was released. Actress Milla Jovovich plays the striking character Leeloo. Her costume has been a hot topic after the film’s release. In retrospect, Jovovich certainly commented on the choice of her tiny outfit that she wears at the beginning of the film.

In the article Milla Jovovich’s ‘The Fifth Element’ outfit: The scandal surrounding the controversial clothing choice you see Leeloo’s costume.

