Famous flag bearers of the World Youth Winter Olympic Games. The history of Latvia will be written by Amēlija Kotāne and Olivers Mūrnieks

Right away, a delegation of Latvian athletes will go to the South Korean province of Gangwon to bring the name of Latvia to the world. Young people have given not only sweat and tears to this moment, but also several years, growing into athletes who know the set goal.

Some have spent even ten years to conclude how important the World Youth Olympic Games and other sports starts are for them, for coaches and, of course, for their families.

Dmitrijs Sulzic/MN

This year’s Winter Youth Olympic Games will take place from January 19 to February 1 in the South Korean province of Gangwon, bringing together young people between the ages of 15 and 18 to compete in 7 sports and 15 disciplines. The organizers noted that the Latvian delegation will be particularly large this year – more than 40 athletes. Latvia will be represented at the World Youth Winter Olympic Games in seven sports and 11 disciplines – 3×3 hockey, curling, biathlon, bobsleigh, skeleton, luge, cross-country and mountain skiing, speed skating, figure skating and short track.

Dmitrijs Sulzic/MN

At the momentous moment when it was announced which of the athletes will have the honor of carrying the Latvian flag at the opening ceremony of the World Youth Winter Olympic Games this year, the chairman of the Latvian Olympic Committee Jānis Buks said the opening words:

This is an honor for me too. I wish the athletes to enjoy the atmosphere of the Olympic Games, as it will be their first experience for many. I wish you fantastic achievements. Fight because we believe in you. We hope you will return with success.

Dmitrijs Sulzic/MN

J. Buks also announced the desired news, namely which athletes will carry the Latvian flag. This honor went to bobsleigh player Amelias Kotānes and ice hockey player Oliveras Mūrniekas.

During the conversation, bobsleigh player Amēlija Kotāne revealed that discipline and responsibility have accompanied her throughout her journey: “Not only am I proud, but I think that my dad, who is my coach, is also happy and proud that I will carry the Latvian flag. It feels like everything is just getting started.

I’ve been playing sports since I was six, I started with athletics, but now, since I’m 13, I’ve been in bobsleigh. I didn’t think I would get this far. The road has been long, so I wish myself to concentrate on the journey and not to think bad thoughts.

The main thing for me is to make two stable trips, I wish the Latvian delegation good luck.”

Dmitrijs Sulzic/MN

Hockey player Olivers Mūrnieks revealed that this moment lasted 10 years: “I started training at the age of five. I remember that as a child I already said that I wanted to play sports and prove myself in hockey. This is because my brother was already playing, but I never thought that I would get this far. I went to training and became interested myself.

The biggest challenge is to prove to myself that I can play. There have been camps, trainings. I expect an interesting tournament. This is my biggest achievement, I will experience this Olympics for the first and last time, because then the years will not allow me. I am the captain of the team, but when I found out that I will carry the flag, I was surprised, my word of honor, I did not expect. It is an honor to carry the flag of Latvia, because maybe something so big and important happens to me once in my life.

The Latvian delegation will also be represented by athletes from Sigulda. Skeleton coach Ivo Šteinberg, who trains the Sigulda athletes, revealed that there is no worry: “We just returned with the team from the World Junior Championship and we had very good results. We are ready for the World Youth Winter Olympics, all the work is done. We are five athletes and two coaches, now we just have to finish it.

When it comes to challenges, it’s important to have two solid rides. They will not have to be perfect, but stable. Preparing the equipment according to the weather will also be a challenge. Good luck with the rides, especially on the lower part of the track. I wish the Latvian delegation good luck with the organizational issues.

Dmitrijs Sulzic/MN

Cross-country skier Martīne Djatkovića, who measured the distance from Daugavpils and Riga, revealed that she had been waiting for this moment since seven years.

Dmitrijs Sulzic/MN

“My hometown is Krāslava, but now I study in Daugavpils in the 10th grade. I will represent Daugavpils at the Olympic Games in cross-country skiing. This will be the first such large-scale competition in which I will participate. I am in the Latvian delegation for the first time. The feelings are perfect. I ended up in the Latvian delegation unexpectedly and I am happy that everything worked out.

The preparation stage has been serious, because at the Olympics you will have to show yourself from the best side. The placed bar must not be lowered. Strive to exceed your results. I’ve been training since I was seven, now I’m fifteen. I waited for this moment for a long time. The biggest challenge will be not to stress. Do the maximum so that there is nothing to regret later. To give myself to the distance, with the idea that I will rest at the finish.

I wish the Latvian delegation to receive positive emotions, to enjoy this moment that we have been waiting for so long and to show the best that we are capable of. Thanks to my teachers, who support and allow me to combine school life with sports.”

