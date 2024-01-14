Famous friends support Holly Willoughby in comeback on TV | TV

#Famous #friends #support #Holly #Willoughby #comeback

Holly Willoughby made her return to British TV on Sunday evening. The presenter appeared as host of the Dancing on Ice program. Willoughby received support from famous friends on Instagram prior to her comeback.

“Dancing on ice series 16! Let’s take this one sequin at a time,” Willoughby captioned a photo of herself in a long, silver sequin dress. Famous friends responded immediately under the photo. “Shine brightly, gorgeous!” wrote model Abbey Clancy. Singer Nicole Appleton praised the presenter’s looks. “There she is!! You look fantastic!! I can not wait!” Actress Patsy Palmer wished Willoughby “the best of luck.”

Willoughby decided to quit the This morning program in October last year. She did so after police arrested a man suspected of plotting to kidnap, rape and murder her. She was presenter of This morning for fourteen years.

Her colleague at This morning, Philip Schofield, quit in April. He left after a fuss about a relationship between him and a younger colleague.

Private newsletter

Daily the latest news about the stars and royals.

Also Read:  Wilfred Genee does not see Hélène Hendriks' success as a threat | TV

Related News

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recent News

Editor's Pick

Rudy Clavel spoke about facing Messi: “It has to motivate you”
Rudy Clavel spoke about facing Messi: “It has to motivate you”
Posted on
Catatonia, strange disorder of voluntary motor skills
Catatonia, strange disorder of voluntary motor skills
Posted on
Receiving debt from China, President of Maldives immediately satirizes India
Receiving debt from China, President of Maldives immediately satirizes India
Posted on
Cheaper Netflix continues to win millions of users
Cheaper Netflix continues to win millions of users
Posted on
Tags
abroad akhbar Angola Backbiting Bulgaria celebrity China Company culture economy emphasis Films & Series Football foreign country GAZA GAZA STRIP Hamas Health International Israel journal lavieeco media Media and Culture Morocco morocco news morocco newspaper National news Palestine policy Politics press morocco Release Russia soccer sport sports TECH Ukraine union USA Video world world news

Information

Information

Information

Information

Information

Hosted by Byohosting – Most Recommended Web Hosting – for complains, abuse, advertising contact: 
o f f i c e @byohosting.com

More Interesting News