Famous friends support Holly Willoughby in comeback on TV | TV

#Famous #friends #support #Holly #Willoughby #comeback

Holly Willoughby made her return to British TV on Sunday evening. The presenter appeared as host of the Dancing on Ice program. Willoughby received support from famous friends on Instagram prior to her comeback.

“Dancing on ice series 16! Let’s take this one sequin at a time,” Willoughby captioned a photo of herself in a long, silver sequin dress. Famous friends responded immediately under the photo. “Shine brightly, gorgeous!” wrote model Abbey Clancy. Singer Nicole Appleton praised the presenter’s looks. “There she is!! You look fantastic!! I can not wait!” Actress Patsy Palmer wished Willoughby “the best of luck.”

Willoughby decided to quit the This morning program in October last year. She did so after police arrested a man suspected of plotting to kidnap, rape and murder her. She was presenter of This morning for fourteen years.

Her colleague at This morning, Philip Schofield, quit in April. He left after a fuss about a relationship between him and a younger colleague.

Private newsletter

Daily the latest news about the stars and royals.