Famous Russian writer Boris Akunin is recognized as a “foreign agent” in Russia

Since launching an offensive in Ukraine in February 2022, the Kremlin has stepped up efforts to suppress dissent, targeting the arts, among other things, and books by authors critical of Moscow have disappeared from bookstores.

Boris Akunin is the pseudonym of Grigoriy Chchartishvili, a writer born in Sakartvel. This name was included in the so-called list of foreign agents, which is traditionally updated every Friday.

“Chchartishvili opposed the special military operation in Ukraine,” the Russian Ministry of Justice said.

He is also accused of “spreading inaccurate information aimed at creating a negative image” of Russia and its military.

Individuals or groups labeled a “foreign agent,” reminiscent of the Soviet-era term “enemies of the people,” are required to disclose their sources of funding.

In addition, they must mark all publications, including posts on social networks, with the tag “foreign agent”.

The 67-year-old writer has already been listed as a “terrorist and extremist” by Rosfinmonitoring, Russia’s main federal financial monitoring agency.

B. Akunin is known for his historical detective novels and his long-standing criticism of President Vladimir Putin.

“Russia is ruled by a psychologically deranged dictator and, worst of all, it obediently follows his paranoia,” B. Akunin wrote on the social network Facebook on the day in February 2022, when V. Putin sent troops to Ukraine.

Despite disagreements with the Kremlin, B. Akunin remains one of the most widely read modern Russian authors.

He is also one of the founders of the campaign platform “True Russia”, which gathers Russian cultural figures to help Ukrainian refugees and Russians who have fled their country.

After the Kremlin’s military operation in Ukraine began, a number of Russian cultural figures fled the country, and those who remained faced strict censorship laws.

