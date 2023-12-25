Fans of Gwen van Poorten perform the ultimate action with a Christmas spirit

#Fans #Gwen #van #Poorten #perform #ultimate #action #Christmas #spirit

“I’m crying so hard here,” she says on TikTok.

All her property was destroyed. “By everything, I mean everything. All my photos, heirlooms, memories, clothes. My whole life,” she said. There were now only a few balls hanging in her trees that she received from friends, until her management suddenly received a large number of packages.

It turns out that her fans have set up a campaign to support Gwen. In a video on TikTok, Van Poorten unpacks all the packages one by one in tears and reads a letter that a fan wrote to her.

“You really had some bad luck,” the woman said in the letter. “I wanted to do something for you. But what? I thought: Gwen always loves Christmas. What if we surprised you with Christmas baubles selected by your followers?” And the rest is history. “I’m crying so hard here,” she says, crying.

And there is good news for the presenter because everything she has had now is not everything. There are certainly dozens more decorations on the way. “I will cherish this for the rest of my life.”