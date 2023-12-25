Fans of Gwen van Poorten perform the ultimate action with a Christmas spirit

#Fans #Gwen #van #Poorten #perform #ultimate #action #Christmas #spirit

“I’m crying so hard here,” she says on TikTok.

Lost everything

All her property was destroyed. “By everything, I mean everything. All my photos, heirlooms, memories, clothes. My whole life,” she said. There were now only a few balls hanging in her trees that she received from friends, until her management suddenly received a large number of packages.

Courage

It turns out that her fans have set up a campaign to support Gwen. In a video on TikTok, Van Poorten unpacks all the packages one by one in tears and reads a letter that a fan wrote to her.

Emotional

“You really had some bad luck,” the woman said in the letter. “I wanted to do something for you. But what? I thought: Gwen always loves Christmas. What if we surprised you with Christmas baubles selected by your followers?” And the rest is history. “I’m crying so hard here,” she says, crying.

Not everything yet

And there is good news for the presenter because everything she has had now is not everything. There are certainly dozens more decorations on the way. “I will cherish this for the rest of my life.”

Also Read:  It is rumored that his ex-wife cheated on Chen Ziqiang and "sleeped in the same room". The hawker brother couldn't bear to speak out | EBC Dongsen News

Related News

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recent News

Editor's Pick

Acda and De Munnik surprised by the success of their reunion: ‘People can also say: ‘Is that necessary?” | Show
Acda and De Munnik surprised by the success of their reunion: ‘People can also say: ‘Is that necessary?” | Show
Posted on
The referee of the Super Cup, where Galatasaray and Fenerbahçe will play, has been announced – Football
The referee of the Super Cup, where Galatasaray and Fenerbahçe will play, has been announced – Football
Posted on
The drink that enabled the 38-year-old beauty to stay 51 kilos for years! Belly fat melting recipe from Yasemin Özilhan
The drink that enabled the 38-year-old beauty to stay 51 kilos for years! Belly fat melting recipe from Yasemin Özilhan
Posted on
Number of people burned with gunpowder in Colombia rises to 467; cases increase due to the end of year holidays
Number of people burned with gunpowder in Colombia rises to 467; cases increase due to the end of year holidays
Posted on
Tags
abroad akhbar Angola Cameroon news Company culture economy emphasis Football Freed GAZA Government Hamas Health horizon International international news Israel journal lavieeco Luanda media Media and Culture moroccan news Morocco morocco info morocco news morocco newspaper National news policy portal of the press morocco Release Russia site d soccer sport Ukraine union USA USFP welcome world world news

Please contact us at [email protected]

Information

  • Terms & Conditions

Hosted by ByoHosting

More Interesting News