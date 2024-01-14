Fantastic! Prices and Brands of Watches Worn by the 2024 Presidential and Vice Presidential Candidates! There is a Rolex Rp. 255 million

#Fantastic #Prices #Brands #Watches #Worn #Presidential #Vice #Presidential #Candidates #Rolex #million

FLORES JOURNAL | TECH & SCIENCE- The election of the President and Vice President is an important moment in the life of the country.

Not only that, in the 2024 presidential election, our three presidential and vice presidential candidates will also not escape the spotlight. Namely Anies Baswedan and Muhaimin Iskandar (Cak Imin), Ganjar Pranowo and Mahfud MD, and Prabowo Subianto and Gibran Rakabuming Raka.

These three couples are currently being discussed by the public, not only about their vision, mission and work programs, but also their appearance which does not escape public attention.

Also read: Here is the cheap Ambrose 6898 watch, elegant design, not overdone, especially for women!

One thing that attracts attention is the watches they wear. Seeing this, the TikTok account, which often shares content about watches, also reviewed the choice of watches worn by each presidential and vice presidential candidate.

In the video, you can see several photos of Prabowo Subianto, Anies Baswedan, Ganjar Pranowo, Gibran Rakabuming Raka, and Muhaimin Iskandar alias Cak Imin wearing watches.

Prices and Brands of Watches Worn by the 2024 Presidential and Vice Presidential Candidates. Reported by Kompas.com Sunday, (14/1/2024),

Also Read: Trending on Tiktok! Here are the 7 recommendations for the best army watches in 2024

1.Anies Baswedan – Tissot PRC200 Chronograph

The watch worn by Anies Baswedan is the Tissot PRC200 Chronograph. Tissot is a Swiss watch brand that is famous for its quality and durability.

This watch has an elegant and sporty design, suitable for men who are active and have a stylish appearance. The price of this watch is estimated at around IDR 5.35 million.

2.Cak Imin – Rolex Submariner Date “Starbucks

Cak Imin, the vice presidential candidate who accompanied Anies Baswedan, was seen wearing a Rolex Submariner Date “Starbucks” watch. Rolex is a luxury and prestigious watch brand in the world.

Also Read: 10 Recommendations for Cool Men’s Watches for 2024! Elegant Appearance with Premium Quality