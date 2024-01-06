Far from thermal insulation, this way you can really reduce energy costs at home: how much the installation costs and how to set it up

#thermal #insulation #reduce #energy #costs #home #installation #costs #set

Do you want to make a better choice than a thermal coat? We suggest a much cheaper and more efficient alternative!

In the constant effort to reduce environmental impact and energy costs, more and more people are exploring innovative solutions for heating and the cooling of their homes. There are many alternatives but we need to know how to evaluate which one is best for each of us and above all which is efficient as well as economical.

What is the best alternative to a thermal coat? – Abruzzo.cityrumors.it

Among the most effective and sustainable options, the heat pump emerges as a superior choice compared to the traditional thermal insulation. This device not only offers significant energy savings, but also has a number of advantages that make it an attractive option for those looking for a long-term solution. Let’s go see them all.

Why choose the heat pump

One of the distinguishing features of the heat pump is its ability to exploit the energy present in the external air to heat the house, provide hot water and cool the rooms. Approximately 75% of the energy used by this device comes from the surrounding environment, thus reducing dependence on the electricity grid. This aspect is crucial for those looking for a low environmental impact solution and wish to contribute to energy sustainability.

The heat pump is much more efficient and economical – Abruzzo.cityrumors.it

From an economic point of view, the installation of a heat pump can lead to significant savings on energy bills, estimated between 40% and 70% compared to traditional systems. With government incentives available, the initial investment can be recovered in as little as three years.

Considering that the average lifespan of a heat pump exceeds 20 years, every euro invested in the system can generate a cumulative return that exceeds the initial investment by at least five times over time. Furthermore, the heat pump offers the possibility of eliminating the traditional boilerintegrating the heating and cooling functions into a single system.

This not only simplifies the home infrastructure, but also avoids unnecessary duplication of systems. Air/water heat pumps are compatible with a variety of heating systems, such as traditional radiators, underfloor systems and split or fan coil units.

An important aspect to consider is duration and maintenance. Unlike traditional boilers, heat pumps have a longer life and require less maintenance over time. Furthermore, since they do not produce combustion gases, they help reduce the emission of harmful particles into the home environment.

Eliminating the need for gas can also be extended to the kitchen by integrating induction cookers and taking full advantage of the efficiency of the heat pump. An additional advantage is the compatibility of heat pumps with various heating systemsincluding traditional radiators, split or fan coil units, and underfloor systems.

The installation of a radiant floor system, for example, not only frees up space on the walls by eliminating radiators and splits, but also contributes to a reduction in energy consumption thanks to operation at low temperatures. This translates into a more comfortable and uniform environment, as well as reducing the presence of mites, mold and dust. And you, what will you choose?