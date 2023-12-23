Far-left terrorists blew up on the Ferihegy expressway

#Farleft #terrorists #blew #Ferihegy #expressway

The Palestine Liberation Organization declares the Hungarian government an enemy

On December 8, 1991, the Russian Federation, as well as Ukraine and Belarus, officially agreed on the end of the communist dictatorship, the Soviet Union, which had existed for more than seven decades. The destruction of the Soviet Union was accompanied by the instability of the state order, the disintegration of the public power system and a serious domestic political crisis, as well as an economic crisis, as a result of which public security significantly deteriorated. During the period also referred to as the Yeltsin years, bloody gang wars and showdowns between the rising and all-dominating oligarchs and criminal organizations became part of everyday life.

On August 19, 1991, ultraconservative military circles opposed to the dissolution of the Soviet Union carried out an armed coup attempt in Moscow Source: Ria/Novosti

Due to resurgent anti-Semitism and public security falling to unprecedented depths, Jews in Russia – fearing pogroms – began to leave the country en masse. The peak of the emigration wave in 1991 was also greatly boosted by the fact that Jiszák Samir the cabinet of the Israeli Prime Minister announced support for the resettlement of Jews living abroad.

The government of Israeli Prime Minister Samir Jíszák supported the repatriation of Jews living abroad Source: Yolene Haik / Photographer: Israel Press and Photo Agency (IPPA) / Dan Hadani collection, National Library of Israel

At the invitation of the Israeli government, hundreds of thousands of Jews from Russia decided to emigrate. In 1991, there was still no direct flight from Moscow to Tel Aviv, so a significant number of Jews emigrating to the territory of the former Soviet Union flew on to the Israeli capital from Budapest. In the last years of the Kádár era, in 1988, Hungary restored diplomatic relations with Israel, which significantly facilitated the transit of Jews emigrating from the former Soviet Union to Budapest.

Yasser Arafat, former chairman of the Palestine Liberation Organization. The PFSZ considered the restoration of Hungarian-Israeli diplomatic relations in 1988 a hostile step Source: AFP/

The opportunity provided by the Hungarian government, however, was viewed by the Palestine Liberation Organization (PFSZ) as an openly hostile move, due to which the relationship between the PFSZ and the Hungarian government, which had been classified as excellent during the Kádár days, significantly deteriorated from 1988, when Hungarian-Israeli diplomatic relations were restored.

Alliance of extremists

It ranks high on international wanted lists Abu Nidalthe leader of El Fatah, a Palestinian organization infamous for its extreme and bloody terrorist attacks, has been building increasingly close ties with the far-left terrorist group in West Germany, the Red Army Faction (Rote-Armee-Fraktion, RAF), since the 1970s.

The Abu Nidal group has carried out numerous terrorist attacks Source: AFP

The infamous Maoist, ultra-Marxist group, whose leaders were also referred to as the Bader-Meinhoff group, committed a series of bloody terrorist acts and murders in West Germany in the 1970s in the name of “the fight against capitalism and the liberation of the proletariat”. .

Andreas Baader and Gudrun Ensslin, the leader of the terrorist organization and the chief ideologist of the RAF. Both committed suicide in prison Source: Die Welt

Although the leaders of the terrorist group, Andreas Badert and Ulrike Meinhoffot the German Federal Investigation Authority captured them and imprisoned them together with the RAF’s most notorious terrorists, but the group did not cease to exist. Abu Nidal and El Fatah provided refuge to many internationally wanted RAF terrorists in various Middle Eastern Arab countries, with whom they also organized joint terrorist operations, primarily against American and Israeli targets. And the RAF planned terrorist attacks against European Jewish interests as “return” for the support provided by El Fatah.

The Red Army Faction was a Maoist, ultra-Marxist far-left terrorist organization Source: Wikimedia Commons/Ratatosk

This also included the idea of ​​terrorist actions to prevent Jewish emigration from the former Soviet Union to Russia. The organizer of the Budapest bombing Horst Ludwig Meyer and Andrea Martina Klump they were the so-called third generation members of the RAF, who received terrorist training in 1988 in a camp of El Fatah in the Middle East.

A huge detonation shakes the expressway leading to the airport

Horst Ludwig Mayer arrived in Budapest in the first days of December 1991 with a fake German passport issued in the name of Winifred Robert Georg Hamdaker. Meyer rented an apartment in the immediate vicinity of the Lágmány dormitory of the Budapest University of Technology (now Budapest University of Technology and Economics), and on December 14, using his fake passport, he rented two Fiat Tipo passenger cars from the Capital City Taxi Company.

Meyer also had two assistants,

one of them is fanatically far-left Andrea Martina Klump was, but the identity of his third companion could not be established.

Andrea Martina Klump, the RAF’s third-generation far-left terrorist Source: dpa Picture-Alliance via AFP/Ho

Meyer and his companions hid a powerful remote-controlled inferno machine in one of the rented Fiats, and the bomb-equipped car was parked on December 22, one day before the planned time of the attack, next to the Ferihegy expressway, near the individual terminal. The terrorists had precise information about the movements of the buses transporting the emigrants, and they planned the attack with this in mind.

The old Ferihegy airport (now Terminal 1) in the evening lights Source: Wikimedia Commons/RAIMOND SPEKKINGS

The other rented car was stopped on the other side of the expressway next to the railway tracks, under the cover of a truck that had been languishing there for a long time.

The terrorists used this car as an observation post.

The bus transporting emigrants and arriving with police security arrived at the scene of the bombing at 9:40 am on December 23, 1991. When the bus passed the Fiat Tipo parked on the side of the road, Meyer, who was watching from the other side, activated the infernal machine using the remote control.

The wreckage of the bus and tow truck burnt out in the attack on the Ferihegy expressway Source: MTI/H. Sándor Szabo

It is luck in the misfortune that the far-left terrorist mistimed the detonation of the inferno, because when he pressed the remote switch, the bus and the policeman Zsiguli, who was leading the way, had already passed the Fiat hiding the bomb. The detonation was nonetheless devastating; the shock wave of the explosion pushed the police car into the bus, which crashed and the bus caught fire. The power of the explosion was also well demonstrated by the fact that only a deep pit remained in the place of the Fiat hiding the infernal machine.

Despite the immediately ordered border closure, the terrorists managed to escape

The two police officers in the lead-up car suffered very serious burns, and four of the bus passengers were also injured, but fortunately

everyone managed to leave the Ikarus bus burning with huge flames in time.

Other cars parked nearby were also burnt, and the windows of the surrounding buildings within a radius of 400-500 meters from the point of the explosion were broken by the force of the detonation. In the great confusion, no one noticed the Fiat that came out of the cover of the assembly on the other side with screeching wheels and drove away at high speed. On the news of the assassination Peter Boross, the minister of the interior of the Antall government immediately ordered the tightening of border controls and the introduction of extraordinary measures at the Ferihegy airport.

Péter Boross was the minister supervising the intelligence services of the Antall government and later the minister of the interior Source: Gábor Szabó – Origo

The airport police closed the expressway and subjected all vehicles traveling on it to strict control, but despite the quick measures, they did not manage to catch the assailants. The emigrants who luckily survived the terrorist act were first accommodated in a community hostel, and were later allowed to travel to Israel on another plane. József Antall The Prime Minister condemned the assassination in a separate statement, and the Minister of the Interior set up an independent investigative team to find the perpetrators.

The police are collecting evidence on Ferihegyi út, where an attack was committed against a bus transporting Jewish people emigrating from Russia to Israel Source: MTI/H. Sándor Szabo

On December 27, the investigators found another Fiat parked near the apartment rented by the terrorists, and they managed to record traces, including DNA samples, in the apartment, but the forensic techniques of the time did not yet allow DNA-based identification. Despite the mobilization of large police forces, the terrorists gained ground and managed to leave the country.

Austrian policemen shot dead the dangerous criminal in hiding

According to the Arabic-language announcement sent to the international news agency AFP for the terrorist act in Budapest, the Movement Formed to Save Jerusalem assumed responsibility, except that this organization was not known to domestic or foreign anti-terrorist or law enforcement agencies, so they suspected that the announcement was just a deceptive maneuver to divert attention from the real culprits.

The background to the terrorist act that took place on the Ferihegy expressway only came to light much later, in 1999.

Horst Ludwig Meyer and his accomplice, Andrea Klump, were wanted by the police on September 15, 1999 in Vienna, the Austrian capital, based on a public report. However, the two terrorists drew guns and fired at the police.

Horst Ludwig Meyerer was shot dead by Austrian police in Vienna after the terrorist drew a gun and fired at them Source: APA-PictureDesk via AFP/Artinger Guenter

In the firefight that ensued, the Austrian police shot Meyer to death, and Klump was captured after rendering him harmless. Andrea Martina Klump was extradited by the Austrian authorities to the Federal Republic of Germany in 2011, where she had been wanted for the Rota attack for a long time. (In 1988, Meyer and Klump tried to blow up the garrison club frequented by American soldiers in Rota, Spain, the ed.) In 2004, based on the indictment of the federal public prosecutor’s office for the Ferihegy bombing, the regional court in Stuttgart sentenced Andrea Martina Klump to 12 years in prison for 32 counts of attempted murder.

Andrea Klump was sentenced to twelve years in prison by the regional court in Stuttgart Source: APA / APA-PictureDesk via AFP

At the trial, the woman admitted under the influence of the evidence that she had visited Budapest together with Meyer in December 1991, but she denied that she had participated in the bombing. Despite Andrea Klump’s denial, the court saw the woman’s guilt as proven, and therefore sentenced her to prison. However, the identity of the third member of the group that committed the terrorist act in Budapest was never revealed.