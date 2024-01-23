Farah John’s pays tribute to Ninie Donia

Artist Farah John’s unveiled this Sunday a poignant interpretation of the song “Malilo” by the late Ninie Donia. This cover aims to pay tribute to the queen of Salegy, who died last November. Farah John’s, who previously dazzled her audience with a cover of Ninie Doniah’s “Malemilemy” in 2021, now plans to perform other tracks by the Malagasy icon, including “Vonjeo” and others.

The performer reveals she received a special blessing from Ninie Donia herself. In a letter written in her own hand, the late artist had granted Farah John’s permission to perform all of her songs without having to pay royalties to Omda for the performance. Ninie Donia’s children are aware of this letter, thus giving legitimacy to Farah John’s initiative.

The artist declared that all royalties generated by his covers will be entirely donated to the children of the late Queen of Salegy. “I didn’t alter much of the original ‘Malilo’ created by Queen Ninie Donia, but added a few personal touches to it,” says Farah John’s.

Nicole Rafalimananjara