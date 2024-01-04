Farewell ceremony for Shang Hua, who sacrificed his life bravely in the line of duty!Fans’ exposure of “memorial video” brings tears: the mission is over – Society – Zhongshi News Network

#Farewell #ceremony #Shang #Hua #sacrificed #life #bravely #line #dutyFans #exposure #memorial #video #brings #tears #mission #Society #Zhongshi #News #Network

Farewell ceremony for Shang Hua, who sacrificed his life bravely in the line of duty! Fans revealed a “memorial video” that made people cry: the mission is over. (Photo taken from Hsinchu County Government Fire Department on Facebook)

You Shanghua, captain of the new work unit of the Hsinchu County Fire Department, was trapped on the second floor while leading a team to search the fire scene on December 28 last year. He fainted due to smoke inhalation and died on the line. Today (the 4th) is the farewell ceremony for You Shanghua. A public memorial ceremony will be held at 9:30 a.m., and a commendation order, a model medal, a fire protection professional medal, a fire protection medal of honor, and a promotion order will be awarded. The Facebook fan page “Hsinchu County Government Fire Department” also shared a memorial video to commemorate the extraordinary courage and selfless spirit of the late captain You Shanghua.

The Facebook fan page “Hsinchu County Government Fire Department” shared a 5 minute and 10 second memorial video, specially produced by the Xingong Fire Brigade to commemorate the late captain You Shanghua, “No matter how reluctant you are to leave, the day will come. Tomorrow you will It’s time to leave for another world. In the past few days, my colleagues in the team have endured the sadness and searched for the memories they shared with you. Your every word and honest laughter seem to still be echoing in my ears. They stayed up late editing the video. , the tears flowed uncontrollably, and I finally finished it at the last moment.”

“Dedicated to the warmest team leader Shang Hua,” the fan page “Hsinchu County Government Fire Department” pointed out, “You always stand silently on the front line, leading your colleagues to move forward bravely. Because of your leadership, every task can be completed You can all return to the team safely. During your time in the fire service, you used your professional skills and serious attitude to protect the life and property safety of everyone. On the way to the fire service, I am honored to meet such a warm supervisor.”

The fan page “Hsinchu County Government Fire Department” revealed, “You like to travel everywhere and always share the most beautiful scenery with us. You tell me what to pay attention to when chasing snow in Wuling. You tell me how to buy air tickets to save the most money. You tell me which restaurant has cute dogs. You love small animals very much. In our memory, you are always full of tenderness and smile. Thank you for bringing us warmth and smile. The mission is over. Thank you for your hard work. On the way to travel. , remember to think of us, goodbye.”