Farewell to the first flying machine on another planet: Martian helicopter Ingenuity (2021-2024)

The American Mars helicopter Ingenuity was supposed to perform five flights. There were 72 of them. The last landing, which damaged his rotor blades, proved fatal. The helicopter proved that flying on other worlds is not only possible, but also useful.

George van Hal27 January 2024, 03:00

Ingenuity landed on the red planet in the belly of the American Mars rover Perseverance on February 18, 2021. The helicopter had rotors with a wingspan of 1.2 meters that spin at lightning speed, much larger and much faster than the rotors of comparable terrestrial drones. This was necessary to fly the 1.8 kilogram helicopter in the thin atmosphere of Mars.

During the three years of its mission, Ingenuity swept itself clean from dust storms, took off from 48 different locations, performed three emergency landings, survived the frigid Martian winter and overcame problems with a broken navigation sensor. After a total of 72 flights full of Herculean feats, the exercise is now over.

Ingenuity ultimately lasted 33 times longer than expected, spending a total of about two hours above the Martian surface. In all its short flights combined, the vehicle covered approximately 17 kilometers.

The helicopter was primarily intended to test this type of alien flight technology, but in recent years it has also assisted Perseverance as a scout. The helicopter scanned the area through which the vehicle would later drive, proving in the process that flying machines can make a useful contribution to planetary missions.

A photo of Ingenuity on the surface of Mars, captured by cameras on the Perseverance Mars rover.Image AFP

Wright Brothers



Although the helicopter was still upright and able to communicate with the control center after its most recent flight on January 18, one or more of its rotor blades were damaged during landing, the American space agency NASA announced on Thursday. That damage now marks the end of the first powered flying machine on another planet.

In 2021, NASA even compared Ingenuity’s first flight on Mars to the flight of the Wright brothers, the bicycle makers who performed the first powered flight on Earth with their self-built aircraft in 1903, thus founding the current aviation industry. Partly for this reason, Ingenuity carried a small piece of textile from that Wright Flyer, a piece that now permanently remains behind on the brown-red plains of Mars.

