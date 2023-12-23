Farfetch. How do you lose a unicorn two years after its peak?

#Farfetch #lose #unicorn #years #peak

José Neves founded Farfetch in 2008 at the height of the financial crisis.

It was the “Portuguese Apple”. The “Amazon of fashion”. A reference in the online luxury market. Farfetch was the first unicorn created by a national entrepreneur, José Neves, when it reached a valuation of over one billion dollars as a private company. It was 2015 and the startup had been operating for seven years, after being founded at the height of the 2008 crisis – a month after the collapse of Lehman Brothers.

The idea had come to the CEO the previous year, when he was at Paris Fashion Week promoting a shoe brand and realized that there weren’t many options for purchasing luxury pieces online. Neves saw that there were boutiques interested in e-commerce, but online platforms were not focused on luxury. When he returned to Portugal, he went to the drawing board with a group of engineers to create the Farfetch platform.

The bet paid off. Farfetch opened with products from 25 boutiques available in five countries, despite difficulties in raising financing due to the crisis. This obstacle was cleared in 2010, when it already had an office in the United States and had 64 boutiques on offer: it closed a Series A financing round of 4.5 million euros from the European fund Advent Venture Partners. The following years were of rapid growth and such a remarkable journey that it was the subject of a master’s thesis at ISCTE, authored by Vasco Silva Cordeiro Constantino Rendas, which analyzed the path to dispersion on the New York Stock Exchange in 2018.

Farfetch has been a success story for over a decade. The collapse happened in a short time and only did not lead to insolvency because the South Korean e-commerce group Coupang got in the way, offering an immediate injection of 500 million dollars and the acquisition of operations.

How do you lose a unicorn

In 2021, fourteen years after having the idea for Farfetch in Paris, José Neves was one of the guests of the New York Times in a session on the Future of Fashion, in connection with New York Fashion Week. There were also the content director of Condé Nast, Anna Wintour, the creative director of womenswear at Louis Vuitton, Nicolas Ghesquière, and the actress Tracee Ellis Ross.

“The future of fashion? To be honest, I don’t know,” said José Neves at that event. “It’s one of the amazing things about fashion. It’s so unpredictable. And that’s absolutely part of the mystery, part of the allure of this industry.”

His words would end up making more sense than ever in recent months, when a slowdown in the growth of luxury fashion became noticeable, following a boom during the pandemic.

Analyst Francisco Jerónimo, associate vice president of the devices division at IDC EMEA, has no concrete data on what happened at Farfetch. But he mentions an effect on the market that is having consequences.

“There are many companies that are still readjusting to a post-pandemic world,” he told Dinheiro Vivo. “The drop in demand was expected but no one expected the war and the economic effects that resulted from it”, he highlighted. “A real storm has formed that is yet to last.”

Farfetch, like several other companies with online businesses, made strong investments following the pandemic boom, not only in technology and infrastructure, but also in acquisitions. In 2021 it purchased Luxclusif, a luxury goods resale platform created by Rui Rapazote and Guilherme Faria. It was the year in which it reached its peak, in February, becoming worth 23 billion dollars.

At the beginning of 2022, it purchased the North American beauty retailer Violet Gray and around the summer it agreed to acquire 47.5% of Yoox Net-a-Porter from the Richemont group.

But the high costs of its growth strategy, to secure connections to the most coveted luxury homes, began to worry investors. In December last year, shares sank 25% when it was revealed that these costs would be $170 million.

Several companies made heavy investments during the pandemic, at a time when online demand was exploding and there was an idea that the “new normal” would not recede.

However, as Francisco Jerónimo explained, sales in physical stores recovered strongly and the effects of inflation and the cost of living had an impact on consumption.

“Although luxury consumption is more immune to the drop in purchasing power, the reality is that most people have had to cut back on spending”, he highlights. Around 40% of the global luxury market depends on aspirational buyers and there has been a slowdown here due to inflation and fears of a recession.

This explains why analysts predict a correction in the sector in 2024. Last week, analyst Chiara Battistini, from JP. Morgan wrote a note recommending that investors stay away from shares of European luxury houses and cut the rating of LVMH, the parent company of Louis Vuitton and Christian Dior, to neutral.

If the economic situation had an impact on Farfetch’s business and the debt effect resulting from the acquisitions became too high, deterioration was inevitable. Faced with 1.6 billion dollars in debt that would have to be paid between 2027 and 2030 and losses of 281 million in the second quarter, current accounts began to come into question. Moody’s threw the company’s bonds in the trash, cutting the rating to Caa2, and the president of the Alibaba group, J. Michael Evans, resigned from the board of directors in early December. Out of options, José Neves’ company proceeded to liquidation, delisting and sale of assets to Coupang, in exchange for a loan of 500 million dollars.

Contacted by Dinheiro Vivo, Farfetch chose not to comment, referring to the announcement of the sale to the Coupang group. It’s the end of the line for the first unicorn with Portuguese DNA – the business will continue under another leadership and perhaps another format.