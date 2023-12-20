Farfetch: José Neves apologizes to workers and wants to continue | Companies

José Neves will continue to lead Farfetch, at least for now. The company’s founder and the entire executive team remain in office and the message that runs internally is “business as usual”, in other words, we have to continue. The solution for the company, which obtained a rescue of 500 million dollars (around 458 million euros) to avoid bankruptcy, was presented to the workers by the founder himself, on Monday. The Portuguese businessman apologized for not keeping his employees up to date with what was going on and confirmed that they too will lose out with this rescue.

