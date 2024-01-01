Farid Samika, an Egyptian hero. The Japanese cut off his head and hung it on the fences.. video and photos

#Farid #Samika #Egyptian #hero #Japanese #cut #hung #fences. #video #photos

Egypt was filled with many champions in all fields, including sports, specifically diving, in which Farid Samika reached the highest levels, and in 1932, he was crowned the world champion in diving in the United States of America, so the National Authority for Urban Harmony named one of the streets after him. In Alexandria, as part of the “Street Story” initiative, Samika, who is considered the first Arab to win a silver and bronze medal in diving, had his life end in tragedy as he was beheaded by the Japanese after he was captured by them in the battles of World War II.

Fred’s childhood was thick

Farid Samika learned French and English from a young age. He spent his childhood in comfort and luxury, and studied in elite schools. Samika was fond of the idea of ​​flying and dreamed of becoming a pilot. He did not give up until he succeeded in obtaining a local pilot’s license in Egypt. However, Fate led him to become one of the most famous sports stars in the history of Egypt, in the sport of diving.

Fred Samika, world champion in diving

Samika represented Egypt in the Amsterdam Olympics in 1928, when he was 21 years old. That great occasion was waiting for him as he became one of Egypt’s prominent and international sporting figures. Farid Samika attended with the duo Sayed Nosair and Ibrahim Mustafa, and they were the first to raise the flag of Egypt and the Arab and African world in this event. The major sporting event, Farid Samika achieved an amazing achievement by winning two medals in one Olympic Games, which confirmed his position as one of the best divers in the world. He won the silver medal in the fixed ladder competition and the bronze medal in the moving ladder competition. Samika made a historic mistake in these Olympic Games that led to… To deprive Farid Samika of the gold medal, after he won the gold medal in the fixed ladder competition, the Egyptian national anthem was played to celebrate his victory. However, the jury admitted that there was an error in calculating the points, and awarded the gold medal to the American diver “Pete Desjardins”, who was competing In 1932, Samika was crowned world champion in diving in the United States, where he settled and lived for a period of time. He won many diving championships in America and won the world championship in Japan.

Fred Samika retired from playing in 1932, at the height of his brilliance, and in the year 1933, he made a trip around the world with his colleague, Harold Smith, in which they dazzled those who watched their double-diving performances. Then they undertook a similar tour throughout the United States, where they held circus shows to encourage Young people were encouraged to practice this sport, and in 1935, Samika was appointed coach of the Egyptian Olympic team in diving, and he participated in the Berlin Games in 1936.

Fred Samika in the world of cinema

Fred Samika broke into the world of Hollywood cinema by appearing as a stunt double in dangerous scenes in the Tarzan films with Johnny Weissmuller and in the film “Overseas,” about the story of a ship crew that enters into a confrontation with a German gunboat in World War I. He also participated with his jumping skills in two… The famous documentaries produced by Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer about diving, namely “Double Diving 1939” and “Water Sports” 1941.

Unique thick drain

In the late twenties and early thirties, Farid Samika’s eldest brother decided to immigrate to the United States of America. His brother held an Egyptian diplomatic position in New York. However, his immigration to America was not only related to his diplomatic position, but rather it was related to the close ties between the Samika and Roosevelt families, President In the United States of America at that time, Roosevelt had visited Egypt when he was young and loved it very much. In 1929, Farid Samika decided to marry Mabel Van den Acker, the daughter of a well-known Hollywood jeweler. However, there were racist laws preventing white Americans from marrying Kuwaiti people. But in the end, the American courts issued their ruling to allow this marriage, which sparked great controversy in the American media, and after only two years, the divorce took place and Farid Samika married another woman named Betty Jane Wilson, with whom he had his only son, Sadiq.

Unique ThickCut a thick unique head and hang it on fences

World War II was the beginning of the final chapter of the legendary story. Perhaps in search of a new adventure that would restore the flow of adrenaline to his body, and perhaps belief in a cause, “Smika” joined the American Army in the summer of 1942, after months of continuous training, and because of his previous knowledge of aviation, he obtained the rank of Second Lieutenant in the US Air Force. There is no official information available about the tasks assigned to our man, but veterans’ memoirs indicate his role as an aerial photographer of Japanese positions. He was part of a photographic mission of Japanese positions in Asia near the islands of Indonesia. They were on board a “B-” aircraft. 42″, but the plane crashed and Samika became a prisoner of the Japanese army.

Samika was detained in a camp and brutally executed in 1944 when his head was cut off. The American army considered him among those missing in operations, and it was said that the Japanese cut off his head and hung it on the walls of their camps to create panic among the Americans.

A friend of mine, Samika, was able to reach the family of the deceased and tell them the story. They in turn told him that the American government considered him a martyr in 1945 and honored him with a military medal. His son, who in turn became a fighter pilot, told him that they thought he had been killed somewhere in North Africa at the hands of the Germans or Italians after they forced him to Work as a translator.