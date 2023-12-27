Farmacias del Ahorro has promotions on Covid 19 vaccines

#Farmacias #del #Ahorro #promotions #Covid #vaccines

Although the World Health Organization (WHO) has declared the end of the health emergency caused by Covid-19, the reality is that the disease continues to cause havoc around the world. Especially during the winter season, respiratory infections stand out as a significant health problem.

In Mexico, the Federal Consumer Commission (Cofepris) has granted its endorsement only to the Moderna and Pfizer vaccines for marketing, so that no other vaccine has received the necessary authorization to be sold in the national territory.

Farmacias del Ahorro is a pharmaceutical company that is on the list that distributes the Pfizer Covid-19 vaccine on its shelves. Although the current demand led to reserves being exhausted on the first day of application, an attractive offer was also added so that all interested parties could receive the dose.

Promotions: 5×4 and MSI

The Farmacias del Ahorro promotion consists of the application of five doses to five different people for the equivalent cost of only four biologicals. This initiative announces the legend of providing support to the family economy.

In addition, the image shared on social networks reveals that vaccines can be paid over 3 months without interest using participating credit cards. Although it is not specified whether it is necessary to have a card linked to Farmacias del Ahorro (where points are accumulated) to access the 5×4 promotion, this option provides financial flexibility to those who wish to receive the drug.

The regular price of the vaccine is 799 Mexican pesos. To take advantage of the 5×4 promotion, a total expenditure of 3,196 pesos in national currency is required, which allows you to receive an extra dose for free. In this way, the savings translate exactly into the cost of a single application, that is, 799 pesos.

Although the duration of the promotion has not been specified, it is recommended that interested parties go to the branch of their choice as soon as possible, although it is first suggested to verify the existence of the Covid-19 vaccine at the preferred branch.