Farmer-police clashes. Entry into Bucharest is forced. George Simion went to incite the protesters

Date of update: 11/01/2024 20:41 Date of publication: 11/01/2024 19:16

Photo: Digi24 video screenshot collage

Farmers participating in a protest with tractors on the roads reached the outskirts of Bucharest, after breaking the police barricade at the intersection of the belt with the road to Chiajna. The protesters entered the town. Now the police are trying to stop them again.

UPDATE 20:30 AUR leader George Simion went on Thursday evening to Chiajna, a locality bordering Bucharest where the protesting farmers tried to pass with their tractors a blockade of the Gendarmerie and the Police. The parliamentarian instigated the demonstrators to protest, accusing the law enforcement forces of not letting them.

Embed

Embed

“What right do you have to block our right of passage? Show me a pointer! Do you have something that prohibits us?”, a protester shouted at a policeman who was trying to communicate with them.

Finally, the tractors passed the police car, agents and gendarmes who stayed on the side, at the exit from the Capital belt, watching what was happening.

The prefect of Bucharest, Rareș Hopincă, tried to temper the protest, talking to the farmers.

Embed

The protesters told the prefect of the Capital that they have nothing to discuss with him and proposed to him to take a paper with their demands and put it on the Government’s table, as the problems can be solved by the Prime Minister and the Ministers of Agriculture and Transport.

In reply, the prefect Hopincă pointed out that he is the representative of the Executive at the level of the municipality of Bucharest.

He mentioned that the Minister of Transport received three associations of transporters on Thursday morning. “During the discussions, it was decided to continue them until real solutions are identified”, stated the prefect.

Rareş Hopincă emphasized that the right to protest is guaranteed by the Constitution and appealed to the demonstrators to submit a request for authorization of their action to the Capital City Hall.

In Chiajna, farmers encountered a new barrage of Police and Gendarmerie in Chiajna, which this time consisted of cars blocking the road. Some protesters did not want to identify themselves in front of the police and the scandal followed.

Embed

The aim of the protesters, including the transporters, dissatisfied that the Government has ignored their demands, is to reach the Victoriei Square with their vehicles.

The Minister of Agriculture, Florin Barbu, stated on Wednesday, related to the “spontaneous” protest of the transporters which was also joined by some farmers, that until this moment, the Ministry of Agriculture has not received any claim, because no association assumes this protest. He claims that the action is “massively distributed on social networks by a political party” that is “trying to gain image capital or an extra percentage in the polls”.

Hundreds of transporters from all over the country participate, on Thursday, in the second day of the protest. Trucks from all over the country set off for Bucharest, to join the employees of the transport companies who are already protesting on the Capital belt. Meanwhile, a delegation of transporters was received for discussions at the Victoria Palace.

Claims of carriers:

RCA ceiling at 5,000 lei at B 0 and the possibility of suspending policy coverage (RCA/CMR/casco) when a truck is not in use and automatic extension of validity.

Shortening border crossing times by amending OG 43 and complying with European Regulation 1100/2008 on customs controls (which provides for the elimination of mass and size controls at border crossing points to streamline traffic across borders)

– Re-introduction of tolerances for exceeding weight/size, as provided for by European norms and avoiding double taxation

– Relocating the controls of the roviniete, the scale and the gauge measurement on the national territory/at least 15 km from the border crossing point, thus complying with the European Regulation 1100/2008 on customs controls (which provides for the elimination of mass and size controls at crossing points of borders to streamline traffic across borders)

Accommodation allowances/food allowances

– The granting of the non-taxable accommodation allowance of 265 lei/day for budget employees to be granted to private employees as well, without supporting documents.

– The introduction of a food allowance for seconded workers, non-taxable, in the amount of 40 euros/day, to be added to the maximum ceiling of 87.5 euros/day within which the secondment allowance can be granted

Regulation of an environment of fair competition in transport:

– The regulation of an anti-dumping law that punishes the provision of a service at a rate that does not cover the costs involved (it can be applied at the level of the entire economy to prohibit economic activity below costs). The imposition of a minimum reference tariff.

– Obligation to pay for truck waiting times when loading/unloading that exceed 2 hours

– The obligation to pay for the service provided by the driver of loading/unloading the goods in/from the truck or the prohibition of this service

– The obligation of the senders to present at the licensing a financial risk insurance or any other form of bank guarantee within the limit of which the transaction can be concluded

– Liability of the recipient of the goods, who ensured the loading of the truck, in case the scale shows a different weight than in the documents

The possibility of recovering a percentage of the fuel excise for transport companies

Control of Ukrainian trucks on the territory of Romania to the same extent as Romanian ones. Solving the access problems in the Port of Constanţa that have become more and more acute since there are so many Ukrainian trucks that enter the port every day.

Editor: Alexandru Costea

