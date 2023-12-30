Farmer Theun milks 1 million liters in 365 days on one robot

#Farmer #Theun #milks #million #liters #days #robot

December 30, 2023

GARYP – A unique achievement in dairy farming took place in Garyp on Saturday. The 41-year-old farmer Theun Sibma managed to produce more than 1 million liters of milk in one year on one milking robot.

The moment arrived on Saturday evening when the milk truck drove into the farmyard on the Gravinneloane. About 7,600 liters of milk still had to be collected and that figure was far exceeded with 8,062 liters. The million had been reached.

41-year-old Sibma has been active at the current address for about seven years. In addition to farming, he is also a business advisor in the agricultural sector to advise other farmers. Sibma was introduced to the profession through father Piet Sibma. Brother Peter also has a farm a stone’s throw from Theun.

Mega performance

Director Geert Jacob van Dijk of DeLaval came specially to Garyp because of ‘the million’. “This is a mega achievement and the first time in the Benelux, perhaps worldwide.” The LaVaval V310 is located in Garyp and this milking robot continuously milks 74 cows. The cows walk independently to the machine when they want to be milked. When asked what the secret is, Van Dijk says: “It is the cow, Theun and his employees and the robot. That is quite a challenge and other robots have more difficulty with that.”

Surprised

Theun Sibma was surprised by family and friends at the beginning of the evening on Saturday. Everyone wanted to be present when the counter would pass the million mark. For Sibma the secret is: “To think things right. It’s all about the quality of the look, the look and the comfort.”

