Farmers’ discontent: three additional road blockages announced, possible chaos on the roads

In the province of Namur, the Daussoulx interchange, where the E411 and the E42 intersect, will be blocked by the agricultural federation from Sunday 2:00 p.m. and until Monday evening. In the province of Walloon Brabant, it is the Haut-Ittre interchange, at the junction between the E19 and the Brussels Ring (R0) which will be targeted from 8:00 p.m. Sunday evening and until Monday evening. Finally, in the province of Luxembourg, the commune of Libramont will also be targeted on Monday.

At the motorway level, the objective of the FJA is above all to block trucks, but major traffic problems will undoubtedly be expected for all vehicles. Around fifty tractors have already confirmed their presence for the blocking of the Daussoulx interchange, but others could also join the action.

Two weights, two measures

“We have to realize that the agricultural world is doing very badly,” explains Florian Poncelet, president of the FJA. Today, practically no young person wants to get into the profession because it is so complicated. We are not paid correctly for our productions. We live with a real administrative overload. This is no longer possible.”

The young farmers’ union denounces a double standard, with a Europe which, according to them, strangles farmers with standards and regulations, but at the same time signs treaties for the importation of products which allow cheaper food and less good quality to arrive on our shelves. “We are in competition with imported products which are not subject to the same standards. Europe signs treaties, most recently with Chile and New Zealand. We don’t know what’s in the food: animals full of antibiotics, fruits full of chemicals. But it’s cheaper, so people buy. And we sell less inventory. Prices are being driven down.”

With inflation, farmers have seen their production costs explode, but without their selling prices following suit. Their margins have therefore greatly decreased. According to them, the additional cost paid by consumers at the store does not end up directly in their pockets, but in those of the agri-food industry.

Actions throughout the week

The whole week should be marked by the actions of agricultural unions, including blockades scattered throughout Wallonia. The FWA plans filter dams in all provinces, with a different province targeted each day of the week.

La Fugea is planning a symbolic action on Tuesday in Namur to “denounce the ultra-complicated administrative system which is suffocating farms”. The federation also plans to target an industrialist and a major retail player (whose names are kept secret) in two additional separate actions. Finally, all the agricultural unions will meet on Thursday in Brussels for an extraordinary European Summit to challenge the European authorities.

