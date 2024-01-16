Farmers in the country do not give up their protests / In Covasna, the county’s national roads are blocked on Tuesday / In Sibiu, a new protest is being prepared on Wednesday / In Satu Mare, farmers took to the streets on Tuesday morning

#Farmers #country #give #protests #Covasna #countys #national #roads #blocked #Tuesday #Sibiu #protest #prepared #Wednesday #Satu #Mare #farmers #streets #Tuesday #morning

Farmers in several counties announced the continuation of the protests, despite the fact that Prime Minister Marcel Ciolacu declared on Monday evening that 99% of their grievances had been resolved.

UPDATE 11.42 At this moment, negotiations are taking place at the Ministry of Agriculture with the farmers’ representatives, reports Antena3.

A trade union leader said that the farmers are waiting to be received by Prime Minister Ciolacu after a list of demands is finalized, which includes several requirements that do not only belong to the Ministry of Agriculture, but also to the Ministry of the Interior and the Ministry of Justice.

"The protests will continue until we have the final decisions", a representative of the carriers also declared to Antena 3.

On Monday evening, after a meeting with the Minister of Agriculture, Florin Barbu, the representative of the Alliance for Agriculture and Cooperation (AAC), Marius Micu, announced that many of the farmers’ requests were accepted by the minister. “We will probably decide to suspend any initiative to hold protests until a deadline is reached,” Micu said in a press conference. For his part, Prime Minister Marcel Ciolacu announced that 99% of farmers’ requests “have been resolved”.

Farmers from Covasna county join the protests in the country. On Tuesday morning, dozens of farmers from the Târgu Secuiesc area set off with their machines on DN11 towards Chichiș, traveling at 10 km/h on DN 11. According to our sources, from 10:00 am farmers from the Ozun area would also join the action . The protest is spontaneous, not officially assumed by any organization, he announces We Radio Sfântu Gheorghe.

Contacted by phone, the deputy from Covasne, Könczei Csaba, told us that the demands of farmers from Covasne do not differ from those at the national level. “I received some national and local claims, which I am trying to summarize. There are a lot of demands but, in general, they are the same as those that were put at the national level, we do not have more special demands from Covasna county. I spoke to the president of the Cattle Breeders Association if they have anything special. They organize ad hoc on social networks, spontaneously, there is nothing officially established. The German farmers have begun, and the tide is coming from the west to the east”; UDMR deputy Covasna Könczei Csaba, member of the Commission for agriculture, forestry, food industry and specific services, told us.

For his part, the director of the Covasna Agricultural Directorate stated that many of the farmers’ claims are well-founded. According to him, at the level of Covasna county, about 11,000 farmers who benefit from subsidies from the state are registered with the Payments and Interventions in Agriculture Agency (APIA).

“There are some claims that, indeed, have grounds, those related to the excise tax on diesel, insurance, are a series of problems that will probably find a solution over time. Now everyone is asking, not just farmers, but also teachers and health and so on. Depending on the possibilities, the situation will be resolved. Indeed, there is a problem with agricultural products in Ukraine, but a solution will probably be found at the national level as well,” said Kozma Béla, director of the Covasna Agricultural Directorate.

In Sibiuafter the massive protest on Monday, the farmers are reorganizing on social media groups for a new protest in the municipality of Sibiu, for Wednesday.

“An opinion is issued for Wednesday, for the same route and the same time slot. We can do as we did yesterday or those from Mediaș if it is easier for them to do something in their area, as well as those from the Avrig area”, says Elena Nicoleta Răspop for the group of transporters.

Dozens of peasant farmers they came out this morning with their machines to protest, both in Satu Mare and Carei, reports DamSM.

They gathered on the belts of the two municipalities. The protest in Satu Mare was announced on the social media pages, but it does not have an assumed organizer.

At 9 o’clock, the time announced for the beginning of the protest, there were more policemen than protesters on the belt of Sătmar, say the journalists from Satu Mare.

The farmers present stated that they intend to be a peaceful protest and expect that in the next hours the transporters will join them. Some farmers did not come alone, but also brought their children to the protests, saying that the government is mortgaging their future by not taking measures to protect domestic agriculture.

Prime Minister Marcel Ciolacu declared on Monday evening that the protests were “justified”, but that a dialogue with the authorities had to be started.

“I’m sorry that a kind of war started,” said Marcel Ciolacu.

The head of the government claims that “in a day or two” an agreement will be reached with the protesters. The Prime Minister stated that 99% of the farmers’ requests have been resolved, and regarding the transporters there are still negotiations, including with the insurers.

Ciolacu emphasized that he learned a lot from this conflict and specified that “all these things are politically ticked”.

“What can I tell you honestly, that I’m on my knees, I will solve the problems of these people and those who will have them”, Marcel Ciolacu wanted to emphasize.

Among the demands of the farmers are the reduction of prices at RCA, the elimination of excise duty on diesel for licensed transport companies, the elimination of excise duty on diesel, the introduction of tolerance limits on scales, the creation of green color to Romanian customs, where there is the biggest problem at the moment , due to the influx of trucks coming about Ukraine.

And the transporters demand, among other things, the capping of the RCA for trucks at 5,000 lei and the possibility of suspending insurance policy coverage when a truck is not in use, shortening the border crossing times – eliminating mass and size checks at border crossing points in order to streamlining traffic across borders, accommodation allowances/food allowances – changes to limits and non-taxable amounts, regulation of an environment of fair competition in transport.