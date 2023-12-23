Farmers “very satisfied” with large demonstration in Koblenz – SWR Aktuell

#Farmers #satisfied #large #demonstration #Koblenz #SWR #Aktuell

Farmers around Koblenz protested again against the federal government’s austerity plans on Friday evening. Around 1,000 participants were on the roads with tractors.

The Koblenz city administration had expected up to 300 demo participants and their tractors. However, the police estimated that evening that more than 1,100 people were driving tractors in Koblenz.

The line alone in which the tractors, trucks and cars were lined up stretched in two rows from Koblenz-Ehrenbreitstein to Vallendar, i.e. three kilometers. The organizer of the demo, Andreas Jung, was “very satisfied”. The turnout was overwhelming, said Jung in an interview with SWR.

According to the police, the farmers drove their vehicles to Koblenz from two directions: on the right bank of the Rhine via the B42 coming from Neuwied and on the left bank of the Rhine via the B9 from the direction of Bingen. In Koblenz, the farmers then took the route through the city to the Deutsches Eck and then back out of the city via the B9.

RLP

The farmers in Rhineland-Palatinate have been taking their protest to the streets for days and are causing major disruptions there. The background is the federal government’s savings plans. That’s exactly what it’s about:

Fri.22.12.2023 12:00 p.m. Currently at 12 SWR1 Rhineland-Palatinate

Tractor convoy from Koblenz via the A48 towards Neuwied

The protest procession then drove a short distance along the A48 towards Dernbach. The section of the highway was temporarily closed. We then continued on the B42 towards Neuwied and the B256 to Oberhonnefeld-Gierend in the Westerwald. The protest trip ended there on the night from Friday to Saturday.

In view of ongoing protests, Rhineland-Palatinate Agriculture Minister Schmitt is calling on the federal government to withdraw the planned savings plans for farmers.

Fri.12/22/2023 1:00 p.m. The afternoon SWR1 Rhineland-Palatinate

Protests against the federal government’s austerity plans

For several days there have been repeated protests by farmers against the federal government’s austerity measures. In its budget resolutions, the traffic light coalition plans to abolish the discounts on agricultural diesel and the vehicle tax exemption for agricultural and forestry vehicles.

Download video (59.3 MB | MP4)