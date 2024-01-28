Fashion designer Joline exchanged Rotterdam for Welsum: ‘This place was waiting for me, everything is right’ | The best of the Stentor

#Fashion #designer #Joline #exchanged #Rotterdam #Welsum #place #waiting #Stentor

She designed the first vegan sneaker, is a leader when it comes to sustainable and circular fabrics and opened stores in Amsterdam, Rotterdam and Utrecht. Now she goes a step further; making clothes from home-grown crops. Fashion designer Joline Jolink left Rotterdam for Welsum, where she has plenty of space for a design studio, workshop, shop and permaculture.

Regien Klein Hegeman 27-01-24, 19:00 Last update: 27-01-24, 22:31

