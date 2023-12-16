Fashion with Quinty Trustfull and her daughter: ‘We wear the wrong Christmas sweater for Christmas breakfast’ | WOMAN magazine

#Fashion #Quinty #Trustfull #daughter #wear #wrong #Christmas #sweater #Christmas #breakfast #WOMAN #magazine

Quinty Trustfull (52) is an ambassador for Pink Ribbon and the National Postcode Lottery and presented Koffietijd for many years. Now she is creating a clothing collection for the third season.

I love…

“Glitter! Not just around the holidays, but all year round. My ultimate look is jeans with a T-shirt and a glittery blazer.”

This fashion shoot…

“Was a party in itself! So much fun doing this with my daughter. We always get into the Christmas spirit early. Our Christmas tree has been up since November 5!”

My youthful appearance…

“I owe it to the right care, exercise and regular connective tissue massage.”

After a certain age…

“You can absolutely still wear a short skirt. No short-sleeved shirts or long hair after the age of fifty? Stop it! Wear what you feel good in and don’t worry about others.”

My own clothing line…

“Tastes for more. That is why I designed another collection with clothing brand Summum this summer. With lots of color, of course, because I love that.”

My fashion tip for the holidays:

“Score items that you can wear for the rest of the year. Such as a colorful glitter top for under a blazer. Or a glittery jacket with a simple white T-shirt underneath.”

Moïse Trustfull (28) has her own fashion brand (By Moïse) and restaurant (Poppy’s Amsterdam) and is an ambassador for Plan International. She is in a relationship with Kaj van der Voort.

A Christmas tradition…

“In our family, the day before Christmas Eve we visit the evening of lights at the cemetery where my grandmother and grandfather are buried. And at Christmas breakfast my mother and I wear the wrong Christmas sweater.”

My clothing style…

“In the summer it has a bit of Ibiza style, flowy and cheerful. In winter I like almost everything. It depends on how I feel; trousers with a baggy sweater and high boots can also be wonderful.”

When I was little…

“I always worried about what I would wear. There were also occasional mistakes, such as trousers with a denim skirt over them, cut-up gothic gloves or high Uggs under shorts. But hey, you should be given the opportunity to develop your own style, right.”

That I went into fashion…

“It was obvious. At a very young age I was pimping my Allstars with studs and altering/cutting up clothes. So it was clear that I wanted to get creative.”

Lots of clothes…

“I don’t buy it, because I wear almost everything from my own collection. I always take my old clothes to the clothing bank, to friends or I offer them on Vinted. I’m moving soon and I will have even less closet space.”

Thrift shopping…

“It’s my guilty pleasure. I love vintage items, not only in clothes, but also in furniture. If you let me go there, I will come out with bags full!”

© ASTRID MOOKHOEK

