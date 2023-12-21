Fast and the Furious actor Vin Diesel accused of sexual misconduct | Media and Culture

#Fast #Furious #actor #Vin #Diesel #accused #sexual #misconduct #Media #Culture

22 dec 2023 om 00:01

The Fast and the Furiousactor Vin Diesel is accused of sexual misconduct by a former assistant. That reports Vanity Fair Thursday.

Asta Jonasson accuses the actor of misconduct when she worked for the American actor and director during the filming of the film Fast Five in Atlanta.

The charges were filed Thursday in Los Angeles. Vin Diesel allegedly took the woman to his hotel suite in 2010 and pushed her onto the bed. She allegedly tried to stop him and walked to the door, the complaint states.

He then allegedly came to her and groped her breasts. He also allegedly tried to pull down her underwear, after which she screamed and ran into the bathroom.

The actor then allegedly pushed her against the wall. He allegedly forced her to touch his penis and masturbated in front of her. “Unable to escape, Ms. Jonasson closed her eyes, afraid of angering Vin Diesel by further rejecting him,” the complaint reads.

The woman was reportedly fired hours after the incident. The piece speaks of a wrongful termination.

Representatives for the actor and his production company have not yet responded.

Image: ANP

Media and Culture