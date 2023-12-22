Fast and the Furious actor Vin Diesel accused of sexual misconduct | Movies & Series

#Fast #Furious #actor #Vin #Diesel #accused #sexual #misconduct #Movies #Series
The Fast and the Furiousactor Vin Diesel is accused of sexual misconduct by a former assistant. That reports Vanity Fair Thursday.

Asta Jonasson accuses the actor of misconduct when she worked for the American actor and director during the filming of the film Fast Five in Atlanta.

The charges were filed Thursday in Los Angeles. Vin Diesel allegedly took the woman to his hotel suite in 2010 and pushed her onto the bed. She allegedly tried to stop him and walked to the door, the complaint states.

He then allegedly came to her and groped her breasts. He also allegedly tried to pull down her underwear, after which she screamed and ran into the bathroom.

The actor then allegedly pushed her against the wall. He allegedly forced her to touch his penis and masturbated in front of her. “Unable to escape, Ms. Jonasson closed her eyes, afraid of angering Vin Diesel by further rejecting him,” the complaint reads.

The woman was reportedly fired hours after the incident. The piece speaks of a wrongful termination.

Representatives for the actor and his production company have not yet responded.

Also Read:  Actress Linda van Dyck died on Sunday at the age of 75 | Movies & Series

Related News

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recent News

Editor's Pick

Another lawsuit over naked baby on Nirvana’s Nevermind cover | Music
Another lawsuit over naked baby on Nirvana’s Nevermind cover | Music
Posted on
Jorge Fossati reached an agreement with the FPF and is the new coach of the Bicolor
Jorge Fossati reached an agreement with the FPF and is the new coach of the Bicolor
Posted on
What are diseases of well-being?
What are diseases of well-being?
Posted on
VIDEO of Maduro’s new Christmas message, loaded with ostentation and artificial intelligence
VIDEO of Maduro’s new Christmas message, loaded with ostentation and artificial intelligence
Posted on
Tags
akhbar Angola Angolan Cameroon news Company culture economy emphasis Films & Series Football Freed GAZA Government Hamas Health horizon international news Israel journal lavieeco Luanda Media and Culture moroccan news Morocco morocco info morocco news morocco newspaper National news policy portal of the press morocco Rains Release Russia site d soccer sport Ukraine union USA USFP welcome world world news

Please contact us at [email protected]

Information

  • Terms & Conditions

Hosted by ByoHosting

More Interesting News