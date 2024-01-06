Fatal accident in Saint-Jean-sur-Richelieu | Radio-Canada

#Fatal #accident #SaintJeansurRichelieu #RadioCanada
You are browsing the Radio-Canada website
Go to main contentGo to footerNavigation helpStart of main content
Open in full screen mode
A person lost their life on Friday January 5, 2024 in a violent accident from the road in St-Jean-sur-Richelieu.
Radio-Canada
Published at 3:15 p.m. UTC
A person lost their life on Friday evening in a violent road accident in St-Jean-sur-Richelieu, in Montérégie, near Chemin des Vieux-Moulins.
Four people were in the vehicle which was traveling on Route 219 at the time of the tragedy.
Another passenger was seriously injured, but is in stable condition.
Open in full screen mode
The collision department is investigating the circumstances of the accident which occurred in Saint-Jean-sur-Richelieu, near Chemin Des Vieux-Moulins, on Friday January 5, 2024.
The other two occupants of the car suffered minor injuries.
The collision department is investigating the cause of the accident.
Closed for a moment near Chemin des Vieux-Moulins, route 219 is reopened to traffic.
With information from François Joly
The Comments section is closed
Comments are moderated and posted Monday through Friday between 6 a.m. and 11:30 p.m. Eastern Time.
Loading
National Info Newsletter
News, analyses, reports: twice a day, receive the essential news.