Fatal accident in Saint-Jean-sur-Richelieu | Radio-Canada

A person lost their life on Friday January 5, 2024 in a violent accident from the road in St-Jean-sur-Richelieu.

Radio-Canada

Published at 3:15 p.m. UTC

A person lost their life on Friday evening in a violent road accident in St-Jean-sur-Richelieu, in Montérégie, near Chemin des Vieux-Moulins.

Four people were in the vehicle which was traveling on Route 219 at the time of the tragedy.

Another passenger was seriously injured, but is in stable condition.

The collision department is investigating the circumstances of the accident which occurred in Saint-Jean-sur-Richelieu, near Chemin Des Vieux-Moulins, on Friday January 5, 2024.

The other two occupants of the car suffered minor injuries.

The collision department is investigating the cause of the accident.

Closed for a moment near Chemin des Vieux-Moulins, route 219 is reopened to traffic.

With information from François Joly

