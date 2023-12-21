Fatal road accident between the towns of Cârniceni and Popricani! A 50-year-old woman died after a driver overtook – EXCLUSIVE, PHOTO, UPDATE

#Fatal #road #accident #towns #Cârniceni #Popricani #50yearold #woman #died #driver #overtook #EXCLUSIVE #PHOTO #UPDATE

A little while ago there was a fatal road accident between the towns of Cârniceni and Popricani, Iasi county. From the first information obtained by BZI reporters, it seems that a woman was hit by a car.

UPDATE 2: Iași County Police Inspectorate, details about the road accident.

“On December 21 this year, around 5:25 p.m., the Iași police were alerted by calling 112 regarding the occurrence of a road accident that took place on DN 24 C, between the towns of Cârniceni and Popricani.

From the first investigations carried out on the spot, it emerged that during an overtaking maneuver, a driver would have collided with the car driven by a pedestrian who was crossing the road irregularly.

A medical team intervened on the scene and, following resuscitation maneuvers, found the death of the pedestrian (a 50-year-old woman).

The drivers were tested for breathalyzer, the results were negative.

In the case, investigations are being carried out under the aspect of committing the crime of “manslaughter”, reports IPJ Iași.