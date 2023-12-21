Fatal road accident between the towns of Cârniceni and Popricani! A 50-year-old woman died after a driver overtook – EXCLUSIVE, PHOTO, UPDATE

#Fatal #road #accident #towns #Cârniceni #Popricani #50yearold #woman #died #driver #overtook #EXCLUSIVE #PHOTO #UPDATE

A little while ago there was a fatal road accident between the towns of Cârniceni and Popricani, Iasi county. From the first information obtained by BZI reporters, it seems that a woman was hit by a car.

UPDATE 2: Iași County Police Inspectorate, details about the road accident.

“On December 21 this year, around 5:25 p.m., the Iași police were alerted by calling 112 regarding the occurrence of a road accident that took place on DN 24 C, between the towns of Cârniceni and Popricani.

From the first investigations carried out on the spot, it emerged that during an overtaking maneuver, a driver would have collided with the car driven by a pedestrian who was crossing the road irregularly.

A medical team intervened on the scene and, following resuscitation maneuvers, found the death of the pedestrian (a 50-year-old woman).

The drivers were tested for breathalyzer, the results were negative.

In the case, investigations are being carried out under the aspect of committing the crime of “manslaughter”, reports IPJ Iași.

UPDATE 1: Prof. Dr. Diana Cimpoeșu, head of UPU-SMURD Iași, details about the road accident.

“There was a road accident in Cârniceni, a pedestrian who crossed the street in an unmarked place, was hit by a car.
On arrival TIM woman around 50 years old in SCR with CPR maneuvers in progress – MCE performed by a firefighter and his wife, ATI resident doctor who were passing by. Severe TCC with F wound right, rib fractures right, pneumothorax right – drained, obs splenic laceration, bilateral closed arm fracture, obs pelvis fracture, trauma mb inf. Unresponsive to CPR maneuvers, he remained at the scene of the request in the presence of the police,” stated Prof. Dr. Diana Cimpoeșu, head of UPU-SMURD Iași.

The 50-year-old woman was hit by an overtaking driver. Unfortunately, as a result of the impact, she died.

Also Read:  The audience is bored with the old, old tricks of the Vietnamese game show

The news is being updated!

Related News

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recent News

Editor's Pick

Decision for the first time in the Church: what is forbidden to do in the place of worship / Recommendations for those who attend services (DOCUMENT) – News on sources
Decision for the first time in the Church: what is forbidden to do in the place of worship / Recommendations for those who attend services (DOCUMENT) – News on sources
Posted on
Chants, banners and the throwing of… a “nasal vaporizer”: Sporting fined more than 12 thousand euros in the classic – Sporting
Chants, banners and the throwing of… a “nasal vaporizer”: Sporting fined more than 12 thousand euros in the classic – Sporting
Posted on
When used with turmeric, it literally fires up the immune system! Those who use those two spices will not get sick even if they lie in the snow.
When used with turmeric, it literally fires up the immune system! Those who use those two spices will not get sick even if they lie in the snow.
Posted on
Trial in Basel – Basel pigeon fancier killed falcons with poison – News
Trial in Basel – Basel pigeon fancier killed falcons with poison – News
Posted on
Tags
akhbar Angola Angolan Cameroon news Company culture economy emphasis Films & Series Football Freed GAZA Government Hamas Health horizon international news Israel journal lavieeco Luanda Media and Culture moroccan news Morocco morocco info morocco news morocco newspaper National news policy portal of the press morocco Rains Release Russia site d soccer sport Ukraine union USA USFP welcome world world news

Please contact us at [email protected]

Information

  • Terms & Conditions

Hosted by ByoHosting

More Interesting News