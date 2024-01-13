Fatal ski accident in the Laurentians: a teenager falls from a ski lift

#Fatal #ski #accident #Laurentians #teenager #falls #ski #lift

A teenager lost his life Friday after falling from the ski lift at a ski resort in the Laurentians.

It was around 10 p.m. that emergency services were called to a ski resort located in Morin-Heights, where a 15-year-old boy fell from a ski lift.

“Station staff and paramedics carried out resuscitation maneuvers on site. He was then transported to a hospital in the region, where he was pronounced dead,” said Camille Savoie, spokesperson for the Sûreté du Québec.

Investigators and a forensic identification team went to the site to understand the causes and circumstances surrounding this event.

“All hypotheses are studied, but there would be no criminal element at first glance,” said Ms. Savoie.