Father and son in critical condition after fire in Hampstead

A father and his son were fighting for their lives on Sunday evening following a fire which broke out a few hours before the New Year in a home in Hampstead, on the island of Montreal.

The flames started around 10 p.m. in a block of Chemin de la Côte-Saint-Luc with around forty homes which were all evacuated by firefighters, explained Marie-Ève ​​Beausoleil, head of operations for the Fire Safety Service. of Montreal (SIM).

Given the scale of the task, a third alarm had to be triggered, bringing around 90 firefighters to intervene on the scene.

A father aged around 40 and his son aged around 10 were extricated from the flames and treated for smoke inhalation. They were taken to hospital in critical condition, both SIM and Urgences-Santé reported.

The blaze was, after all, confined to a single apartment, although the building was damaged by smoke and the intervention of firefighters. The SIM was assessing whether it would be possible to allow tenants to return to their homes at the very end of the evening.

The cause of the incident remained immediately unknown and will need to be investigated.

