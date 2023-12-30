Fatih Terim announced Belhanda’s new team at the signing ceremony

#Fatih #Terim #announced #Belhandas #team #signing #ceremony

Fatih Terim signed an agreement with Panathinaikos. With this signing, Fatih Terim officially committed himself to Panathinaikos for 1.5 years. Terim made a statement at the press conference.

“WE WANT TO PLAY CHAMPIONS LEAGUE MUSIC IN OUR STADIUM”

“I would like to thank Ivan Jovanovic for the nice words he said about me. We will try to take the team even further from where he brought it. That is the League Championship. We also want to have the Champions League music played in our stadium. The matches start quickly in the new year. If you are in a big team, “You should aspire to all the trophies. I will try to instill my own understanding of the game into the team as soon as possible. We will have a fast-paced, pressured game approach in which we have the control of the game.”

TRANSFER DESCRIPTION

“As of January 1, the official transfer period begins. We are talking about the transfer with our Sporting Director Yannis. If there are players we are interested in, it would be beneficial for you to hear it from our mouth. You will hear the truth from us. We have no savings at the moment because a transfer decision cannot be made without seeing the current team. I want to see my players.” .I trust them.”

BAKASETAS QUOTES

Asked if he had a transfer target from the Super League, the successful coach said, “I will try to control the pass and the game. You already know my philosophy of the game. We want to bring Bakasetas.”

BELHANDA IS GOING TO QATAR

“The transfer does not have to be from the country of origin. The player can come from Turkey or from somewhere else. Belhanda is one of the very important, valuable players. I know that he has made his choice. I know that he is probably going to Qatar. But the main thing is that I want to see my team. .I will give my report.”

“If you want to be a champion, you have to think like a champion. My excitement and enthusiasm are at the highest level. Tomorrow night, our technical team, the whole team, spouses and children will all have a meal together. I think our team is a big family. That big family is needed for the championship. What do our fans long for? I know it is. We will work hard for this. We will repair the missing parts. You will see the change in the team over time. There are very few years in Turkey where I have not been a champion. The joy of being a champion was something else. I am as hungry for the championship as the Panathinaikos community. Mr. President explained the situation to me very clearly. “did.”

“Panathinaikos had the most successful days in Europe in the Greek League. We want to take the team back to those days. We know that the team in the Greek League often lost in the PlayOffs. This team is the best team in the Greek League. We will not have any reservations about anyone. “Our first priority will be to play well. We may win, we may lose, but we will be a team that will not stop fighting. We will be a team that will not be broken easily and will not give up.”