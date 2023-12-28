Fatih Terim had his first training session at Panathinaikos! He met the name he wanted for Galatasaray in Athens 11 years ago.

#Fatih #Terim #training #session #Panathinaikos #met #wanted #Galatasaray #Athens #years

class=”mediyanet-inline-adv”>

Finally, approximately 2 years after parting ways with Galatasaray, Fatih Terim signed with Greek giant Panathinaikos and officially started his duty.

The experienced coach, who went to Athens at noon today after the official statement made yesterday, made his first statement at the airport.

“WHEREEVER I GO, I GO TO WIN”

“I am from the other side of the sea. I am happy to be here. My wife will also join me and we will start a new life. While I was working at Fiorentina, Ergin Ataman was also in Italy. Now we are both here and I am happy about that. Panathinaikos has not been a champion for a very long time. Where are we going? “No matter what I go, I go to win. The signatures I make are not just on paper, they come from my heart. We just spoke with our President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan and he congratulated me for this step. I am happy to be here.”

class=”mediyanet-inline-adv”>

HIS SALARY HAS BEEN ANNOUNCED

According to reports in the Greek press, Fatih Terim will earn 900 thousand euros annually from his new team Panathinaikos. It was emphasized in the news that Jovanovic, who left office, also earned this salary.

HE SIGNED, HE STARTED TRAINING

Fatih Terim, who signed an official contract with his new team in the evening, took charge of Panathinaikos in the evening training. The Greek giant shared photos from the first training with the note “First training under the leadership of the Emperor.”

“WE WILL GIVE EVERYTHING TO HEAR THE CHAMPIONS LEAGUE MUSIC”

According to the news in the Greek press, Fatih Terim said the following to his players in the on-field meeting that lasted approximately 10 minutes:

Being second is not success. The only criterion for success is first place. When we lose, it will be my fault. When you win, you win. I want this from you. Never show your feelings when you can’t wear the uniform. This makes me angry. I am there for all your troubles. We will give everything to become champions and hear the music of the Champions League, and most importantly, we will know how to win even when we play badly.

class=”mediyanet-inline-adv”>

“FIRST TRANSFER BAKASETAS”

With Fatih Terim taking over as head of Panathinaikos, transfer news started to emerge. It has been claimed that Bakasetas, who has been rejecting Trabzonspor’s new contract offers for a while, will be transferred to Panathinaikos.

It was also stated that Fatih Terim will make the final decision for Bakasetas.

HE MEET WITH DJURICIC, WHO HE WANTED IN GALATASARAY 11 YEARS AGO

In the second season of his third term at Galatasaray, Fatih Terim determined a list of number 10 reinforcements and conveyed it to the Ünal Aysal management, and the Aysal management transferred Wesley Sneijder.

Terim made a statement when the Sneijder transfer was on the agenda at that time; “If possible, I asked for Kaka. Apart from that, I gave a list.” he said.

class=”mediyanet-inline-adv”>

Hasan Şaş, who was Fatih Terim’s assistant, gave information about the Sneijder transfer in the following years; “Sneijder was ranked 4th on the list we gave to the management. In front of him were Dusan Tadic, Hatem Ben Arfa and Filip Djuricic.” he said.

Galatasaray added Wesley Sneijder from Inter to its squad at the half-time of the 2012/13 season with a transfer fee of 7.5 million euros.

Djuricic, who was on the list at that time, is currently playing for Panathinaikos. Tadic, who is at the top of the list, is in Fenerbahçe.

Fatih Terim will work with Djuricic, whose transfer he wanted 11 years ago, in Panathinaikos.

HE SENT TO BENFICA FOR 8 MILLION EURO, AND THERE NEVER CAME.

class=”mediyanet-inline-adv”>

Djuricic, whom Galatasaray wanted to transfer during the 2012/13 season, was playing for the Dutch team Heerenveen at that time. When Galatasaray acquired Sneijder, the Serbian football player was transferred to the Portuguese team Benfica in the summer of 2013 for a transfer fee of 8 million euros. Djuricic’s career, which was expected to explode in Europe, did not go as expected.

Serbian number 10, who went on loan to the Premier League team Southampton in the second half of the 2015/16 season, could not prove himself in this difficult league.

Benfica added Djuricic to its squad with a transfer fee of 8 million euros and sent him on loan to clubs such as Mainz, Southampton, Anderlecht and Sampdoria for a period of 4 years.

Djuricic, who went to Sampdoria for free in January 2017, could not perform as expected here either, and after going on loan to Benevento and Sassuolo, he moved to Panathinaikos in the summer of 2023.

class=”mediyanet-inline-adv”>

Djuricic, who also plays for the Serbian National Team, scored 4 goals and made 3 assists in 22 matches with Panathinaikos this season. The Serbian football player missed the last 2 matches in the league due to his injury.