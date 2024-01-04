Fatih Terim won his first match! | Panathinaikos – Giannina match result: 2-0 – Galatasaray (GS) News

#Fatih #Terim #won #match #Panathinaikos #Giannina #match #result #Galatasaray #News

Panathinaikos, under the management of Fatih Terim, who is competing for the championship in the Greek League and is in second place, faced PAS Giannina, which is anchored at the bottom of the league, in the 16th week match. Fatih Terim won his first match in front of his fans in the Greek League with a score of 2-0.

The goals that brought Panathinaikos the victory were scored by Ioannidis in the 25th minute and Vilhena in the 48th minute.

With this result, Panathinaikos reached 37 points in the league. Giannina remained at 9 points.

ALL 5 TEAMS WON

According to Opta’s data; Fatih Terim won the first home match of all five teams he coached in the top league in his coaching career.

GOALLER: 25′ Ioannidis, 48′ Vilhena

Panathinaikos Coach Fatih Terim started the match; Brignoli – Vagiannidis, Jedvaj, Mladenovic, Perez, Mancini, Vilhena, Arao, Ioannidis, Bernard and Aitor came out with their 11. Panathinaikos, managed by Fatih Terim, dominated most of the match, and in the 25th minute, Fotis Ioannidis, who received the ball from the right diagonal of the penalty area with Bernard’s pass, hit the net with his hard shot: 1-0. After the goal, Panathinaikos took effective positions one after another, but could not take advantage of these positions. Panathinaikos, led by Fatih Terim, finished the first half with a 1-0 lead.

This time, Vilhena took the stage for Panathinaikos, which continued its pressure play in the second half. In the 48th minute, Tonny Vilhena’s shot from the penalty arc increased the difference to 2: 2-0. After Vilhena’s goal, the tempo of the match slowed down and there was no other goal in the remaining minutes and Terim’s students won the match 2-0. Following this result, Panathinaikos achieved its 12th victory in the league and increased its points to 37 and finished the week in 2nd place. PAS Giannina suffered its 9th defeat and remained in the last place with 9 points.

FATİH TERİM PLAYED FORMER FENERBAHÇE’S ARAO AS A STOPPER

Panathinaikos Coach Fatih Terim played a former Fenerbahçe midfielder Willian Arao as a defender due to the injuries of the defenders Bart Schenkeveld, Hördur Magnusson and Erik Palmer-Brown. Experienced coach Fatih Terim preferred Willian Arao alongside Tin Jedvaj, the only player with centre-back origin, due to these three injuries before joining the team. On the other hand, Terim included 18-year-old left defender Elton Fikaj in his squad for the PAS Giannina match. It was stated that the inclusion of Fikaj, who plays in Panathinaikos B and U19 teams, had very positive effects.

‘I AM SO HAPPY’

Fatih Terim stated that he was very happy to take office at Panathinaikos and said, “First of all, I am very happy to be here and I congratulate my players on their performance. We made a good start and we will improve. I have been here for a while, but my players played well.”

Stating that they will be better, Fatih Terim said, “We worked together very little, but we got 3 points. Panathinaikos fans should be happy tonight and we will continue to get better.”

TOP 11’S

PanathinaikosBrignoli, Vagiannidis, Jedjav, Arao, Mladenovic, Ruben Perez, Vilhena, Bernard, Cantalapiedra, Mancini, Ioannidis

PAS Giannina: Kyleyman, Soria, Coconut, Bortagaray, Tsaousis, Acevedo, Karahalios, Rienstra, Pamlidis, Rosero, Balan