Fauda actor Idan Amedi released from hospital: ‘Couldn’t identify me’ | Stars

Israeli actor Idan Amedi has been released from hospital. At the beginning of January, the 35-year-old actor was seriously injured in Gaza. Amedi had enlisted in the Israeli army as a reservist. He is known for his role as soldier Sagi Tzur in the Israeli series Fauda.

In a press conference, Amedi spoke about the time he spent in the hospital. It could be seen that he had his left arm in a sling. “I arrived here burned, in an artificial coma,” said Amedi. “They couldn’t identify me. A note said: unknown 22-year-old.”

Amedi is said to have been in serious condition after a truck carrying explosives exploded. Several people were killed. The Israeli news platform Walla! previously reported that Amedi was taken to Sheba Hospital near Tel Aviv for “urgent and lengthy surgery.”

