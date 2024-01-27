Fausta Marija Leščiauskaitė. I’m not a feminist because my dress is sexy and I like to rattle pots

#Fausta #Marija #Leščiauskaitė #feminist #dress #sexy #rattle #pots

Why small? Because she doesn’t even know and doesn’t understand what feminism is.

She doesn’t realize that if it weren’t for feminism, without a man’s approval, escort and the general permission of a male-dominated society, she would neither see nor wear those dresses, dangerously flapping over her legs and baring her shoulders. And such a video could not be uploaded to social networks. Because no one would allow her to express her opinion. A woman’s opinion, as always, would be of no interest to anyone.

And not only that dress she wouldn’t wear. Until the middle of the 20th century, even basic trousers were not a common part of a woman’s wardrobe, with very rare exceptions. In the US, it was not until 1923 that it was declared acceptable for women to wear trousers in public. In the Victorian era, the only appropriate clothing for a woman was a skirt or dress, which was especially important in a Christian society. But don’t imagine that those dresses could have been whatever you wanted.

By the way, there are places in the world that have not been touched by feminism so far. For example, North Korea. There, women were still being punished this summer for wearing shorts shorter than above the knee. Punishment? Long years in prison and even death. Since 2009, the country allows women to wear certain pants at certain times. But all working women must wear skirts on their way to work. At work, if necessary, you can change into pants. Not jeans, right. Women in that country are allowed several hairstyles and several haircuts. To be more precise, 18 images: so many women can choose from. But not just how and not just anyone. For example, married women are required to keep their hair short, while single women are allowed to go a little wild with loose, longer hair.

This is life in a country without feminism. Where even such a word does not exist.

Kiaurasamtis’ cousins ​​have no idea that they themselves would not be able to buy such a dress. Yes, maybe it’s more fun when the man buys, but the reality of not having your own bank card – you just can’t, even if you want to – is unlikely to appeal to them very much. And this is not some kind of reality of the time of Tsar Rurik. Women in the US could not have personal credit cards until 1974. The current 50-year-olds were born at a time when such an opportunity only appeared little by little. At the same time, women could not open a bank account in their own name unless they had their husband’s permission – and it was many years before that permission became universal.

Having a rich husband is not a bad thing in general, but having a husband who is the only one in the family who undisputedly controls the budget, and by the way, also your salary, if you get one, would hardly appeal to those naive “non-feminists”.

The same slobs pretend that they are not feminists because they are happy to let men open doors for them, because they accept their compliments, because they like to mess around in the kitchen. And here it would help to read at least one book. Although what a leaflet.

Feminism fought and fights for a woman’s right to be what a woman wants to be. For the opportunity to act as she feels needed and comfortable, just as a man is allowed to do. This does not mean that men can no longer open doors for women, and your personal partner can no longer pamper you like a princess.

I am a feminist: direct, unreserved, and proud of it. And I’m happy to accept compliments, I’m happy to dress up, I’m happy to paint my lips red, I thank them when they open the door for me. Not only that, I cook as well as few housewives can. And I will cook soup from an ax, and I will roll out an elaborate dish, and I will glue zeppelins from beginning to end. Why? Because I like.

I don’t mind housewives if they chose to do so consciously. I don’t mind male breadwinners at all, as long as it’s perfectly acceptable to both partners. I don’t think it’s stupid to take care of your partner or dress up for him as long as it’s a healthy relationship.

Feminism is not against any of that. That supposedly traditional family can be as feminist as possible if they realize that other families can choose differently, other men and women have the right to choose other roles, other life models.

I know families where the man earns more and supports the family. I know women who earn more and support their families. I know both men and women who go on paternity leave, who cook, clean, or chase career heights. And the decisions of all of them are equally valuable, if it is not parasitically at the expense of the other – by exploiting the other without consent, using cunning or similar. Feminism is about that.

Therefore, it has to be noted that those “non-feminists” are just slobs, who haven’t read books and don’t know history and lack general awareness.

Is feminism about hairy armpits, female mustaches and hysteria when you open the door? Well, throwing tantrums is not generally associated with healthy communication. Just as there are hysterics in non-feminist society, there are also unhappy people who can’t handle the emotional load among feminists.

And mustaches and hairy armpits are such a detail that women can choose if they want and if nature gives them. But not required.

A feminist’s legs can be as soft as a baby’s butt, she can cook like a chef, she can shed her clothes to reveal lacy underwear. If you want to.