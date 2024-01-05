Fausta Marija Leščiauskaitė. Money Mine: Nutrition Plans and Trainers

#Fausta #Marija #Leščiauskaitė #Money #Nutrition #Plans #Trainers

Moreover, history has shaped it this way. For many years, physical work was the business of the uneducated poor, and white delicate hands were a symbol of a good life. Look: people also started walking for pleasure not so long ago, if we exclude the specially equipped parks, where the nobility moved their creaky bones a little. Well, the variety of noble sports has never been great.

Don’t think I’m belittling physical education somehow. No, there is no good in being still and trembling. The movement is something that the intellectuals have unnecessarily neglected and belittled. Indeed, I am for the synthesis of mind and body, I do not think that the mind can be happy without a healthy body, and the body always needs knowledge and understanding.

And here, movement, taking care of your body is being discovered by more and more students of all ages, rich men and women, training your body, having a nutrition philosophy has long become a good tone. Rich ladies run along the promenades of luxury resorts with yoga straps and water bottles, carry mats, study their indicators, hire trainers, buy watches that measure their athleticism, and exotic food supplements.

Well, among trainers and “experts” of all kinds of healthy lifestyle and nutrition, the desire to learn does not seem to be so contagious. I am talking, by the way, about serious sciences, not obscure courses completed on the Internet. Here, as one former teacher of femininity, who has now retrained as a cosmetologist, claims to have been a “licensed beautician in Los Angeles.” Anyway, it says “licensed”, but that’s it. Well, it’s better to dig deeper, this kind of school, well… but well, the topic is not about that.

There are plenty of those trainers-influencers and nutrition “specialists”-influencers, and healthy lifestyle specialists-influencers. Some say that they themselves managed to lose an impressive amount of kilograms, so now they can help others. Antri fell into some kind of keto-shmet diet and decided that she could teach others about it: what book to publish or how to make a nutrition plan.

Now, the upcoming reform, which states that the coach will have to have a higher education, is causing a lot of hysteria. And it’s strange to me – how in general, a person who knows something about the principles of human functioning can work with human health only from the outside and from general understanding. Okay, let’s say he knows how to lift a barbell correctly. But does it really know when it can’t be lifted? When can you not lift like this? Why not? How and under what circumstances does it work, can it or can’t it? How are internal organs, muscles related to each other?

Or those nutrition plan makers and trainers who make the same plans: they usually follow an elementary base. Eat less, eat more protein, less sugar. And psi. If only these are the requirements, after googling a person’s average rate of fat, protein and carbohydrates, I can make a somewhat inexpensive plan.

As far as I talk with doctors, scientists – such “experts” are their biggest knife and Satan. Nutrition is understood very superficially. Mental illnesses are generally not understood. One by one, the products are being demonized. Thanks to poor knowledge, it is spread that crackers and ghee butter are healthy food.

And money is made from that – geruli. And I wouldn’t mind if it didn’t cause any harm. And it seems to me – raises.

How scary are beauticians who give injections without medical education, how scary are hairdressers who give advice on scalp diseases. Do you think I am against those professions? Oh god, no. Finding a good hairdresser and a good beautician is a real blessing, but they are not medical or beauty specialists. In the same way, I wouldn’t understand if a gynecologist started explaining to me what color to dye my hair, what shape of nails to choose or suddenly started to file them for me. You also need to learn this, you also need to read about it. And most doctors probably don’t have sufficient knowledge on this issue either.

It may seem to you that I do not respect trainers and healthy lifestyle “experts”. But on the contrary: I consider these professions both responsible and important, so I think that the requirements for them should be higher. Sports, exercise, nutrition, supplements are such an important part of human health that they should be treated with respect. Realizing the power in your hands. Now, planners, aren’t you responsible for the thousands of women afraid to eat a potato because someone irresponsibly declared it unhealthy? And you got more money for it.