FC Barcelona: “The team lacked soul”

“We shot on goal 30 times, left a lot lying and conceded two goals. The first half is unacceptable, I told the players that during the break,” said the Barca coach at the press conference after the game. At halftime the score at Camp Nou was 1-1.

After the difficult victory, Xavi addressed a number of criticisms: “We lack effectiveness, but you also have to show more aggression and soul. As a coach, I don’t accept that.”

They don’t have the quality of FC Barcelona in 2010, but last year his team acted more aggressively and ran more, complained the Barca legend.

Xavi followed up: “Either we give it our all or we won’t win anything. We have to wake up. The team lacked soul. It was a game to lead 2-0, 3-0. The team doesn’t have that soul that we had last season. No aggressiveness, no concentration.”

You have to give your all out of respect for the club and the coat of arms, but that wasn’t the case in the first half, complained the 43-year-old.

At the half-time whistle, whistles echoed through the Camp Nou in view of the hosts’ poor performance. “I don’t like it, I’ve never whistled in my life. But it’s normal,” said Xavi, referring to the fans’ reaction.

For Barca it was the first success after three winless competitive games in a row. Winger Raphinha (33rd) and Sergi Roberto (60th, 83rd) scored against Almeria. Leo Baptistao (41st) and Edgar (71st) brought the blatant outsiders back twice.